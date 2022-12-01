Trump lawyer blames ex-CFO as tax evasion trial nears end





NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) – A defense attorney on Thursday urged jurors in the tax evasion trial of former President Donald Trump’s real estate company to blame a greedy former top executive and not the Trump Organization itself. even for any wrongdoing.

Susan Necheles, representing a unit of the Trump Organization, pointed to Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, in her closing argument before the 12-member jury in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Other company lawyers will address the jurors later, followed by prosecutors. Closing arguments are scheduled to end on Friday, with jury deliberations beginning on Monday.

Necheles said Weisselberg, the prosecution’s star witness, looked after himself by accepting informal perks and did not try to take advantage of his employer.

“We are here today for one reason and one reason only – Allen Weisselberg’s greed,” Necheles told jurors. “The purpose of Mr. Weisselberg’s crimes was to benefit Mr. Weisselberg.”

Prosecutors accused the Trump Organization of paying some executives’ personal expenses without declaring income and compensating them as if they were independent contractors, part of a 15-year scheme to deceive tax authorities.

The company faces up to $1.6 million in fines if found guilty on the nine counts it faces. Trump, who is running for president in 2024, has not been charged.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to tax evasion and other charges under an agreement with prosecutors, and is expected to serve five months in prison.

Defense attorneys have also sought to blame Donald Bender, an outside accountant who they say should have exposed Weisselberg.

The trial began on October 24 before Judge Juan Merchan.

To prove the Trump Organization’s guilt, prosecutors must show that Weisselberg and other executives acted as “senior agents” of the company when they committed tax evasion, and that the company has benefited in one way or another.

Weisselberg worked for the Trump family for about five decades and is now on paid leave.

He testified that he improperly received bonuses as non-employee compensation and that he hid from tax authorities various company payments for his rent, car leases and other personal expenses.

Weisselberg’s testimony may also have helped the defense. He told jurors he was motivated to cheat on taxes by his own greed and once choked on the stand describing how embarrassed he felt for breaching the Trump family’s trust.

Bender, who was granted immunity from prosecution, was the main defense witness. He testified that he trusted Weisselberg to give him accurate financial information for the company’s tax returns and had no obligation to investigate further.

Trump, a Republican, called the charges politically motivated. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a Democrat, as is his predecessor Cyrus Vance, who filed the charges last year.

The criminal case is separate from a $250 million civil lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general against Trump, three of his adult children and his company in September, accusing them of overstating the value of assets and his net worth. to obtain favorable bank loans and insurance coverage.

Trump also faces federal investigations into his removal of government documents from the White House after leaving office and efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss, and a Georgia state investigation into attempts to reverse his election. electoral defeat there.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York

