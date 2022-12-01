Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi submits DIPA and TKDD for 2023

RI President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) presented the Budget Execution Entry List (DIPA) and Allocation List for Transfers to Area and Village Funds (TKDD) for fiscal year 2023 The handover ceremony was held at the State Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (01/12/2022).

In his address, President Jokowi said that the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) 2023 is an instrument used by the government to maintain the stability of the Indonesian economy amid rising global uncertainty. will continue next year.

“The grand strategy, the grand plans that we are preparing, we really have to work coherently on the ground. The grand strategy to respond to global economic challenges is defined for the 2023 state budget,” the president said.

The Head of State added that the State Budget is designed to be able to encourage the pursuit of national economic recovery as well as structural reforms while being an instrument of social protection for vulnerable people. For that reason, the president said, the 2023 state budget focuses on six things.

First, strengthen the quality of human resources (HR). Second, accelerate the reform of the social protection system.

“It’s about improving integrated data on social well-being, including through socio-economic registration,” he said.

Third, continue the development of priority infrastructure, especially support infrastructure for economic transformation. Fourth, the development of infrastructure to develop new economic centers, including the capital of the archipelago. Fifth, industrial revitalization.

“It’s important, especially by continuing to encourage the endorsement,” he said.

Sixth, consolidating bureaucratic reform and simplifying regulations.

The President also asked government officials to strictly monitor the use of public money so that it yields optimum benefits for the people and the country in accordance with the priorities set by the government.

“I ask all ministries, heads of institutions, as well as regional governments to control existing expenditure in detail, to monitor existing expenditure in detail, not to get stuck in routines, and I have also repeatedly reminded, increase purchases of domestic products, especially MSME products [usaha mikro, kecil, dan menengah],” he said.

In addition, the President also urged his staff to increase synergy in the implementation of government programs.

“I must remind you that there is no ministerial program which does not overlap with other ministries. Therefore, the work must be an integrated work, not sectoral, and managed separately”, he underlined .

Concluding his directive, the President again pushed for public spending through both the state budget and the regional revenue and expenditure budget (APBD) to boost the Indonesian economy.

“I ask to accelerate the realization of expenditure in the APBN and the APBD, in particular investment expenditure and social expenditure”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister (Minister of Finance) Sri Mulyani said in her report that the 2023 state budget is designed to maintain optimism and at the same time maintain economic recovery but at the same time increase the vigilance to respond to the global unrest that will continue. Next year.

“We hope that the Ministry/Agency DIPA and 2023 TKDD Allocation List can be followed so that the 2023 State Budget can be executed early in the year and the community and economy can benefit from it. directly and to the maximum,” said the Minister of Finance.

The Finance Minister revealed that the agreed state expenditure in the 2023 state budget was IDR 3,061.2 trillion, which was allocated through central government expenditure of IDR 2,246.5 trillion IDR and TKDD of IDR 814.7 trillion. Meanwhile, state revenue in APBN 2023 is projected to be IDR 2,463.0 trillion.

“This is a target that reflects caution in anticipating, firstly, commodity price uncertainty, secondly, the trend of global economic slowdown and its impact on the Indonesian economy. This target will also be achieved through to various tax reforms and the implementation of the Tax Regulations Harmonization Act to strengthen a fairer and more efficient tax base and support financing for development in a sound and sustainable manner,” Sri Mulyani said.

The Minister of Finance underlined that his party continues to strive to improve the quality and management of State expenditure, both at central and regional level, supporting the achievement of development objectives and the prosperity of the people of fair and equitable manner.

“The commercial synergy between the center and the regions is very important. We will continue to support this with an integrated budgeting system to accelerate and equalize the steps of all stakeholders in order to achieve national development objectives and avoid overlapping and duplication of programmes,” concluded Sri Mulyani.

On this occasion, the President symbolically handed over the DIPA to 14 ministries/agencies (K/L), namely:

1. Ministry of Health (Kemenkes)

2. Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan)

3. Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudistek)

4. Ministry of Religion (Kemenag)

5. Ministry of Defense (Kemhan)

6. Indonesian National Police (Polri)

7. Ministry of Public Works and Social Housing (PUPR)

8. Ministry of Environment and Forests (LHK)

9. Ministry of Industry (Ministry of Industry)

10. Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu)

11. Ministry of Interior (Kemendagri)

12. Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)

13. Financial Monitoring and Development Agency (BPKP)

14. State Administration Agency (LAN)

In addition, the President also submitted the TKDD 2023 allocation list virtually to governors across Indonesia.

