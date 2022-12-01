Politics
Boris Johnson will fight for his seat in the next general election | Political news
Boris Johnson will be a candidate in the next general election, it has been confirmed.
Mr Johnson, who has sat at the back since leaving Number 10 in September, will fight for his seat in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
Tory MPs have until Monday to tell the party whether they wish to stand in the next general election, which is due to be held in 2024.
Live politics: the departure of Ian Blackford is slow in coming
Mr Johnson resigned this summer following a series of scandals and mass resignations by ministers, but he is still popular among some Tory MPs and party members.
The Conservative Association of Uxbridge & South Ruislip said it ‘fully supports Boris Johnson as our local MP and candidate for any future election’.
“Since his re-election in 2019 he has implemented his plans to redevelop and modernize Hillingdon Hospital as well as increasing the number of police officers at Uxbridge,” they added.
“We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver to the residents and communities of the riding, where he has strong connections and involvement.”
If Mr Johnson wins his seat, it would leave the door open for another race to become Tory leader in the future.
When his successor Liz Truss stepped down after just six weeks in office, Mr Johnson dramatically declared he was ready to step into Downing Street again, before withdrawing from the leadership race at the last minute.
Mr Johnson acknowledged the divisions within his party and conceded ‘now is not the right time’ to return to No 10.
His failed return has sparked speculation over his long-term future in the Commons.
Many former prime ministers choose to resign quickly as MPs after leaving high office, such as Tony Blair and David Cameron.
Read more:
MPs who have announced that they will step down in the next general elections
Others choose to remain on the backbenches for a time thereafter, such as Margaret Thatcher, Sir John Major and Gordon Brown.
Theresa May, who preceded Mr Johnson in Number 10, remains an MP.
Mr Johnson may have a fight on his hands if he is to retain his comfortable majority.
A poll in October suggested an annihilation of Tory MPs in London in the next election, meaning Mr Johnson would lose his seat.
The party is bracing for a growing exodus as opinion polls suggest the Tories face a tough challenge to regain popularity after months of political turmoil.
To date, a dozen Tory MPs have announced they will step down in the next election.
These include Dehenna Davison, a leveling minister who was seen as a rising star in the party and Chloe Smith, Ms Truss’ former work and pensions secretary.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-will-fight-for-his-seat-at-next-general-election-12759475
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- How an NJ Santa Claus went from mall gigs to big Hollywood movies
- Nine Mizzou footballers have announced intentions to transfer
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- Oath Keepers: “How I escaped my father’s militia” – BBC News
- Egypt-Turkey: Creative relaxation – Egypt – Al-Ahram Weekly
- Boris Johnson ‘vulnerable’ to being ousted as MP after confirming he will stand for re-election
- Squid Game actor charged with indecent assault
- CFDA Celebrates 60 Years With Metaverse Sandbox Exhibit, Bored Ape NFT Dress, and More
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- The expert weighs in after an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale in Lake Taupo