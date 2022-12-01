Boris Johnson will fight for his seat in the next general election | Political news

Boris Johnson will be a candidate in the next general election, it has been confirmed.

Mr Johnson, who has sat at the back since leaving Number 10 in September, will fight for his seat in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Tory MPs have until Monday to tell the party whether they wish to stand in the next general election, which is due to be held in 2024.

Mr Johnson resigned this summer following a series of scandals and mass resignations by ministers, but he is still popular among some Tory MPs and party members.

The Conservative Association of Uxbridge & South Ruislip said it ‘fully supports Boris Johnson as our local MP and candidate for any future election’.

“Since his re-election in 2019 he has implemented his plans to redevelop and modernize Hillingdon Hospital as well as increasing the number of police officers at Uxbridge,” they added.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver to the residents and communities of the riding, where he has strong connections and involvement.”

If Mr Johnson wins his seat, it would leave the door open for another race to become Tory leader in the future.

When his successor Liz Truss stepped down after just six weeks in office, Mr Johnson dramatically declared he was ready to step into Downing Street again, before withdrawing from the leadership race at the last minute.

Mr Johnson acknowledged the divisions within his party and conceded ‘now is not the right time’ to return to No 10.

His failed return has sparked speculation over his long-term future in the Commons.

Many former prime ministers choose to resign quickly as MPs after leaving high office, such as Tony Blair and David Cameron.

Others choose to remain on the backbenches for a time thereafter, such as Margaret Thatcher, Sir John Major and Gordon Brown.

Theresa May, who preceded Mr Johnson in Number 10, remains an MP.

Mr Johnson may have a fight on his hands if he is to retain his comfortable majority.

A poll in October suggested an annihilation of Tory MPs in London in the next election, meaning Mr Johnson would lose his seat.

The party is bracing for a growing exodus as opinion polls suggest the Tories face a tough challenge to regain popularity after months of political turmoil.

To date, a dozen Tory MPs have announced they will step down in the next election.

These include Dehenna Davison, a leveling minister who was seen as a rising star in the party and Chloe Smith, Ms Truss’ former work and pensions secretary.