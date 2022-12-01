Closing arguments begin in Trump Organization tax evasion lawsuit





Closing arguments began Thursday in the tax evasion trial of the Trump Organization, which is accused of a sweeping 15-year scheme to compensate top executives of President Donald Trump’s former company.

The arguments, which first began with defense attorneys, began by recapping some of the testimony from witnesses in the criminal trial, which began in late October, including the prosecution’s star witness, the former chief financial officer from Allen Weisselberg.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization explained that Weisselberg committed his crimes for his own gain, saying prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the former CFO had done so on behalf of the company.

We are here today for one reason and one reason only, because of the greed of Allen Weisselberg, said defense attorney Susan Necheles. Necheles added that Weisselberg “wanted a deal with the government because he knew he had done something wrong and was afraid of a long prison term.

After the lawyers conclude their arguments, the 12-person jury is expected to begin deliberations on Monday.

Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion, agreed to testify against his former employer in exchange for a five-month prison sentence. Prosecutors say he received $1.76 million in employee perquisites under the scheme, including a rent-free apartment, expensive cars, private school tuition for his grandchildren and new furniture. Other executives obtained similar benefits and received bonuses as independent contractors, which saved the company’s payroll taxes.

The former chief financial officer testified that the Trumps were unaware of his schemes, but that Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, did not discipline him after finding out.

Weisselberg said he betrayed the Trump family’s trust in him. Although he said Trump and his sons knew about the benefits he was receiving because they signed the checks, they were unaware of any fraud.

Former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg leaves the courtroom during a trial at the New York Supreme Court in New York on November 17. File Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

While the company profited from its scams by not having to pay payroll taxes or health insurance, Weisselberg said it was his own personal greed that led to this.

Although he was removed from his position as chief financial officer after being indicted, Weisselberg said his duties remained largely the same and he still earned the same amount of money, about $ 1 million a year. year. The company also paid the attorneys who represented it in the case, he said.

Lawyers for the company, which pleaded not guilty, argued that Weisselberg acted on his own. Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential bid last month, has not been charged in the case.

The Trump Organization could face fines of up to $1.6 million if found guilty on all counts. A conviction could also hamper the company’s ability to secure future funding, experts said.

The former president called the accusations a political success.

There’s never been a benefits case like this brought before,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform last month. payments (not even taken by us as a tax deduction!) for the education of his grandchildren? For that, he gets handcuffs and jail?

The company is also embroiled in other legal issues. The New York Attorney General’s office is also suing the company, Trump and his eldest children last month, alleging they overstated the company’s financial assets by billions of dollars. The civil suit, which Trump also dismissed as a politically motivated witch hunt, seeks to impose approximately $250 million in penalties and permanently bar Trump and his three eldest children from serving as executives of any company based At New York.

Adam Reiss

Adam Reiss

Dareh Gregorian contributed.

