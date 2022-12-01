Xi Jinping faces another dilemma: how to mourn Jiang Zemin

The way they mourn his death has the potential to spark more anger even though Jiang Zemin never enjoyed Hu Yaobang’s popularity, said Lynette H. Ong, a University of Toronto political scientist who studies China, making a reference to the leader whose sudden death in 1989 sparked the Tiananmen Square protest movement. At the very least, it will give people a legitimate reason to come together and cry.

Almost instantly, news of Mr. Jiang’s death sparked a torrent of online tributes from Chinese people. Many drew thinly veiled, often sardonic comparisons between Mr. Jiang and Mr. Xi, whose authoritarian policies have taken censorship and ideological controls to new heights.

The former Chinese president, who came to power in 1993 and presided over a decade of meteoric economic growth, died on November 30, 2022.

A comment on Weibo, a social media service in China, recalled when Mr. Jiang in 1998 used a megaphone to urge rescuers to prevent flood barriers from breaking. The commentary said that Chinese society at the time was moving forward vigorously, full of spirit, singing as we marched forward into a new era.

Many other remarks were not so eloquent. As a leader, Mr. Jiang could be turgid and repressive when his political survival required it, including against followers of the banned spiritual movement Falun Gong. He was also well known for his high opinion of himself and his pants just as high.