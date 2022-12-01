Politics
Xi Jinping faces another dilemma: how to mourn Jiang Zemin
The deaths of Chinese communist leaders are always difficult times in the political theater, and especially now with the death of Jiang Zemin shortly after a wave of public defiance on a scale not seen since Mr. Jiang came to power in 1989.
China’s harshly autocratic current leader Xi Jinping is due to preside over the mourning of Mr Jiang, who died aged 96 on Wednesday, as he also grapples with widespread protests over unusually tight Covid-19 restrictions in China. The protests have also sometimes boldly called for China to return to the path of political liberalization that seemed at least thinkable, if not openly questionable, under Mr. Jiang in the 1990s.
How Mr. Xi orchestrates this feat by paying tribute to Mr. Jiang while preventing him from becoming a token cudgel against Mr. Xi’s policies will be another challenge for him in the coming weeks as China attempts to manage rising coronavirus cases and an economic downturn.
We mourn Comrade Jiang Zemin with heavy hearts and will turn our grief into strength, Xi said Wednesday. according to an official summary of his comments to a visiting Lao leader. The first page of People’s Dailythe party newspaper, was in gloomy black-and-white on Thursday, entirely dominated by articles about Mr. Jiang’s death and a large portrait of him.
The way they mourn his death has the potential to spark more anger even though Jiang Zemin never enjoyed Hu Yaobang’s popularity, said Lynette H. Ong, a University of Toronto political scientist who studies China, making a reference to the leader whose sudden death in 1989 sparked the Tiananmen Square protest movement. At the very least, it will give people a legitimate reason to come together and cry.
Almost instantly, news of Mr. Jiang’s death sparked a torrent of online tributes from Chinese people. Many drew thinly veiled, often sardonic comparisons between Mr. Jiang and Mr. Xi, whose authoritarian policies have taken censorship and ideological controls to new heights.
The Legacy of Jiang Zemin
The former Chinese president, who came to power in 1993 and presided over a decade of meteoric economic growth, died on November 30, 2022.
A comment on Weibo, a social media service in China, recalled when Mr. Jiang in 1998 used a megaphone to urge rescuers to prevent flood barriers from breaking. The commentary said that Chinese society at the time was moving forward vigorously, full of spirit, singing as we marched forward into a new era.
Many other remarks were not so eloquent. As a leader, Mr. Jiang could be turgid and repressive when his political survival required it, including against followers of the banned spiritual movement Falun Gong. He was also well known for his high opinion of himself and his pants just as high.
But the Chinese have found plenty of reason to think more fondly of Mr. Jiang’s time in senior central office from 1989 to 2004, when China went from a post-Tiananmen political freeze to years of giddy growth, sometimes reckless and polluting. The party tightly controlled political life, but it allowed human rights lawyers, the commercial media, combative dissidents and liberal-minded party academics to participate in public debate with a modicum of freedom that does not does not currently exist.
Toad, we have wrongly blamed you before; you are the ceiling, not the floor, said one comment, citing a popular nickname for Mr. Jiang, relying on his stocky build and large glasses.
Another comment recalled 1997, when Chinese audiences were allowed to enjoy Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in a movie with a relatively risky story for that era in China. Farewell, said a popular comment marking Mr. Jiang’s death, thank you for letting us all watch Titanic that year.
Hours after his death, Weibo censors moved quickly to restrict commentary on the news, apparently to prevent relatively innocuous nostalgia from turning into harsh criticism of Mr. Xi and the party, especially after several days of political turmoil. The Titanic comment has been deleted after garnering tens of thousands of likes.
In death, Hu Yaobang became a heroic martyr, while in life he did not enjoy that reputation at all, said New Zealand sinologist Geremie R. Barm, who was in Beijing in 1989 and left shortly before the military carnage against protesters and residents. . In today’s nostalgic haze, the same could happen with Jiang Zemin.
This weekend, protesters in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and other Chinese cities gathered in their hundreds and thousands to decry strict, intrusive and onerous policies aimed at eradicating coronavirus cases. Some have taken the opportunity to also call for democratic change, freedom of the press, an end to widespread censorship and even the removal of Mr. Xi and the Communist Party.
The challenge had distant echoes of the movement in 1989, when the death of Hu Yaobang, a reformist leader who had been ousted from power, sparked student protests that occupied Tiananmen Square until an armed crackdown that reached instead on June 4. The deaths of other Chinese leaders also became an occasion for protest and dissent, notably Zhou Enlai in 1976.
Mr. Xi could use Mr. Jiang’s mourning rituals to try to recover from his isolation, said Zhang Lifan, a historian in Beijing, in written responses to questions about Mr. Jiang’s death.
Whether it’s releasing the June 4 nightmare or bringing it back, we just have to wait and see, Zhang said.
But any repeat of 1989 seems extremely unlikely under Mr. Xi’s heavy safety net, suggested Willy Wo-Lap Lam, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation who analyzes the Chinese Communist Party. Jiang Zemin’s death will not have a ripple effect on Chinese politics, he said.
Even so, the challenge for Mr. Xi will be to orchestrate the funeral events to ensure it stays that way. In announcing Mr. Jiang’s death, the party paid tribute to his achievements, especially in promoting economic changes and modernizing the Chinese military. He also urged the country to rally around Mr. Xi.
A bereavement announcement because Mr. Jiang indicated that a memorial service would be held and that, according to the custom of the party, the international leaders would not be invited.
If the deaths of former great Chinese leaders like Deng Xiaoping are any guide, Mr. Xi may also preside over the service in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, bringing together thousands of officials, dignitaries and likely members of Mr. Jiang. But fears of the spread of the coronavirus could limit the guest list this time.
No matter the size of the ceremony, however, there will also be the delicate question of whether and how to include Hu Jintao, China’s top leader in the decade between Mr. Jiang and Mr. Xi. Mr Hus the name was on a long list officials and retired officials who will oversee the organization of bereavement activities.
But Mr Hu, notoriously repressed while in power, caused a rare stir at a party congress in October that disrupted Mr Xi’s triumphant moment before he wins another five-term term. years in power.
On the last day of the congress, Mr. Hu looked dazed, grabbed a document from a table in front of him and, after some commotion, was abruptly escorted out of the hall while other senior officials stared in front of him with their faces Stone. Theories have spread that Mr. Hu was somehow protesting against Mr. Xi, although Mr. Hus’ confused expression suggests illness was the most likely cause. Still, Mr. Xi will not want a repeat.
The report was provided by Chang Che, David Pierson, Joy Dong, Claire Crazy and Amy Chang Chien.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/30/world/asia/jiang-zemin-china-xi.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping faces another dilemma: how to mourn Jiang Zemin
- Recap: Tunisia vs France World Cup 2022 | Football news
- Ep 161- Don (2006) – Khandaan – A Bollywood Podcast
- 3 men dressed as gladiators arrested for allegedly extorting money from tourists in Rome
- Cooley lays off 150 lawyers and employees in its US offices (2)
- Closing arguments begin in Trump Organization tax evasion lawsuit
- 2022 Hero World Challenge Group Times, TV Coverage, Viewers Guide | Golf News and Tour Information
- An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the center of the North Island
- Boris Johnson will fight for his seat in the next general election | Political news
- ‘Classic Hollywood’ items up for auction in Los Angeles in December
- College football transfer portal tracker: notable names on the move
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi submits DIPA and TKDD for 2023