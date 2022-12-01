Amir Abdollahian and Cavusoglu discuss outbreak near Turkey-Syria border





TEHRAN – In a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian reviewed rising military tensions near Turkey’s border with Syria. Amir Abdollahian maintained that Tehran is ready to use its resources to help solve the problems between the two neighbors and that Tehran is aware of Turkey’s security problems near the Syrian border. The senior Iranian diplomat added: “We understand Turkey’s security concerns and stress the need to address them. The key to the problem, however, requires the continuation of security talks between the two countries and not military operations on the ground. These steps will not help resolve existing issues; but would cause losses and complicate the situation. The Iranian foreign minister added that his country was ready to help find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing disputes between Ankara and Damascus. For his part, Cavusoglu briefed Amir Abdollahian on his country’s position on the situation in Syria and stressed the need for further dialogue. Turkey has raised the prospect of conducting ground operations in Kurdish-populated northern Syria and Iraq. Ankara determines the duration, scope and limits of the operations of the Turkish Armed Forces. The procedure can start whenever convenient tomorrow, next week or even later. Turkey’s military and intelligence services are assessing the situation, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for the Turkish president, said on Tuesday. He noted that during the regional air campaign, Ankara worked together with Moscow. These concerns relate to our Air Force operations plans and are currently being reviewed. How did we enter the airspace of Tell Rifaat? We talked about it (with Russia) and coordinated our efforts. We are strategizing, conversing and taking action, Kalin said. The official stressed that his nation is still in communication with Damascus. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) of Syria, which form the core of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces, have been blamed by Ankara for the November 13 bombing. on a very busy avenue in the center. from Istanbul. The Kurdish militia denied the accusation. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, has hinted that Ankara intends to send ground troops to fight Kurdish forces positioned in Syria across the border. Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday that “we have been shooting down terrorists with our planes, cannons and rifles for a few days.” With the help of our tanks and our men, God willing, we will eliminate them all as soon as possible, he stressed. In defiance of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab nation, Turkey sent troops to Syria. In October 2019, Ankara-backed militants were sent into northeast Syria as Turkish armed forces began a long-promised cross-border incursion in an open attempt to drive YPG fighters out of border regions. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other senior officials said Damascus would respond to Turkey’s escalating ground attack using all legal measures at its disposal. Turkey has been warned by Iran and Russia not to launch a military attack in Syria. Russia and Iran have helped Damascus in its fight against terrorism.

