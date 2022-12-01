President Joko Widodo orders firm action against the land mafia So, what about Lebong?

President Joko Widodo has instructed the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/Head of the National Land Agency to take firm action and not be beaten down by the land mafia that is harming the community.

This was conveyed by President Jokowi during the presentation of Land Certificates for the People for 2022 at the State Palace on Thursday (1/12/2022).

“I conveyed to the minister, sir, don’t spare the land mafia. This concerns a lot of people’s lives, namely people when it comes to land, it’s terrible, sir, they can get fight, kill each other,” the president said. Jokowi.

Jokowi also called for land disputes to be resolved immediately by providing certificates to the community, as proof of legal land rights for the people.

This activity also took place in the presence of the Governor of Bengkulu Rohidin Mersyah who handed over 300 land certificates to the head of the regional office of the national land agency (BPN) of the province of Bengkulu Sukiptiyah.

Governor Rohidin appreciates that the ATR/BPN Ministry is gradually expanding to the Head of Regional Offices and then to District/City Land Offices, so that this program works and is felt directly by the community.

“I request that this program be put to good use, I have spoken to the regional office, how can the regent/mayor support the availability of the budget to solve the problem of redistribution,” Governor Rohidin explained in an official statement. received by the editorial. crew.

Governor Rohidin also continues to fight for the Land Acquisition and Building Rights Fee (BPHTB) to be waived from the public for obtaining land certificates. According to him, it burdens the community because there are BPHTB costs.

“I will write another letter to the Regent/Mayor so that the BPHTB can be made free or abolished, if this is done the impact will be very good, what are we collecting direct money for, but people are embarrassed “, Governor Rohidin explained.

Meanwhile, Head of Regional Office of National Land Agency (BPN) in Bengkulu Province Sukiptiyah explained that when submitting land certificates, the total number of land certificates submitted by the president was 1 552,450, including Bengkulu province.

“Thank goodness we have a goal, the Systematic Complete Land Registration (PTSL) activity is about 22,886 certificates, for the redistribution of 1,432 certificates, nearly 96 have been completed for the PTSL. Indeed, all are not shared today, what can be distributed today is around 8,000. For those who symbolically share 10 today, a total of 300 will be distributed here by the Governor,” Sukiptiyah explained.

In the same vein, the case of an alleged land mafia syndicate targeting the land of a number of residents is unfolding at Bengkulu regional police and Lebong police station, but there are has irregularities and it is suspected that selective logging has taken place.

Both reports focused on the issue of attempted “looting” in the form of transferring land ownership names without the victim’s knowledge.

Each of these lands is located at a number of points in Talang Ratu village, Rimbo Pengadang district.

Bengkulu Police’s General Criminal Investigation Branch (Ditreskrimum) in 2021 named three people as suspects, but were not arrested or tried.

Indeed, the investigators sent a Notice of Commencement of Investigation (SPDP) to the High Prosecutor’s Office of Bengkulu (Kejati).

Respectively, SA as District Secretary (Sekcam) Rimbo Pengadang, DS the former General Manager of PT KHE, and a Lebong Police Officer with the initials AL.

In addition, in 2022, it will be the turn of the Lebong police to designate H as a suspect.

Interestingly, in these two cases, the three suspects named to the Bengkulu Regional Police were not detained and were not treated. Meanwhile, Suspect H was processed and even tried at the Tubei District Court.

In addition, H was also examined at the Professions and Security Section (Propam) of Bengkulu Regional Police. This investigation was conducted because there were alleged irregularities in the determination as the sole suspect in the case of the alleged land acquisition mafia syndicate at PT KHE.

Bengkulu Center for Anti-Corruption Studies (PUSKAKI), Melyan Sori also highlighted the settlement of the land mafia case in Lebong.

He regretted that the three suspects in the land mafia case at the Bengkulu regional police could not be tried. Unlike Lebong Police’s single suspect, HS is being treated until trial.

“All suspects who have been named as suspects must follow the legal process from detention to trial,” Melyan Sori said.

Apart from that, he regretted that there was a double standard in the investigation of the land mafia case in Bumi Swarang Patang Stumang.

Indeed, suspect AL was reported to the Bengkulu Regional Police on suspicion of land grabbing. The same happened to suspect HS who was reported to Lebong Police for forging signatures due to the use of land ownership certificates.

“If both are suspect. Then who owns this land? Isn’t it funny. Investigations between the Polda and the Polres should be synchronized. Because the object is the same (the land mafia),” explained Melyan.

It also highlighted the sole suspect of the alleged land mafia syndicate. In fact, earlier this land acquisition involved people believed to be PT KHE Commissioner Sudarwanta and PT KHE General Manager Zulfan Zahar who also took documents regarding residents’ land acquisition rights.

Including the involvement of the ranks of the Lebong Regency National Land Agency (BPN), who have also been indicted in this case.

“Union means involving many people. It means more than one person,” he said.

In addition, this anti-corruption activist from Bengkulu, called for a new investigation into the land mafia case in Lebong involving an independent team formed by the National Police Chief, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

Because, in this land mafia business, he thinks it’s several people, not just one person.

“If this case is just a resident who has been named as a suspect and is being tried. Then this case needs a team from the National Police General Directorate,” he concluded.