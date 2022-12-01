Boris Johnson donated 4,000 used bikes… by the President of Kurdistan

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a second-hand bike was given to him by Kurdistan’s president, although it’s unclear when it was given to him and if it would have been subject to any rules regarding the receipt of gifts under the Ministerial Code.

The Conservative MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip resigned as Prime Minister in July after losing support from his Cabinet colleagues, before stepping down in September after Liz Truss replaced him as party leader .

He revealed the gift of what was described as a limited-edition used bike, worth an estimated £4,000 in its last notification to the Register of Members’ Interestsunder which members of the House of Commons and House of Lords are required to disclose extra-parliamentary income, donations and gifts.

Guardian media editor Jim Waterson tweeted a screenshot of the relevant section of the entry, related to gifts and benefits from sources outside the UK, which indicated that the bike had been received on October 28, 2022 from Mr. Nechrirvan Idris Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government. in Iraq.

Last month it was "275k for a speech" and "Rupert Murdoch took me to Montana". This week it's "The JCB man pays my family's rent and the president of Kurdistan gave me a used bike".

The mirror reports that Johnson met Barzani in April, but the bike wasn’t received until October, by which time the Tory politician had returned to the backseats.

This is an important point, given that when he was in office he would have only been allowed to personally receive a gift up to a value of 140 unless he paid the difference, otherwise it remains government property.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has received a bicycle as a gift. In June last year, when the UK hosted the G7 summit, US President Joe Biden gave him a bespoke bike with a paint job based on the Union Flag and Stars and Stripes.

Totally impractical and uncomfortable. For recreation, not transportation.

The bike was made by Bilenky Cycle Works, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which then revealed that New York-born Johnson had ordered a tricycle in a similar color scheme for his son, Wilfred.

But in regards to the bicycle given to him by President Biden, it was later reported that the former prime minister had refused to pay the sum of more than 140 which would have made it his personal property although he continued to drive it.

While mayor of London, Johnson also reportedly received a bicycle from former Olympic and world champion turned active travel campaigner Chris Boardman.

The bike, branded Boardmans, was later stolen, although doubts were cast over Johnson’s version of events.

At this time the make and model of the used bike given by the President of Kurdistan to Johnson remains unknown, although given the declared value it is safe to say that it would not have been a Raleigh Grifter .