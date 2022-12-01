What’s the case against Donald Trump’s organization?





Final arguments are due to begin Thursday in the tax evasion trial of Donald Trump’s real estate company, accused of conspiring to evade taxes for 15 years, as the former US president’s legal troubles mount. Here are answers to questions about the charges the Trump Organization faces.

What is the Trump Organization accused of doing?

In July 2021, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged two units of the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with paying the personal expenses of certain executives without declaring income and with falsely reporting bonuses as non-salaried earnings.

Trump Payroll Corp and Trump Corporation have been charged with nine counts of fraud scheme, conspiracy, tax evasion and other crimes. They pleaded not guilty. Weisselberg in August pleaded guilty and agreed to testify at trial in exchange for a five-month prison sentence.

He admitted to hiding $1.76 million in income from the company, including rent for an apartment in Manhattan, lease payments for two Mercedes-Benz vehicles and private school tuition for his grandchildren. He also received some of his bonuses as non-employee compensation from other Trump entities such as Trump Mar-a-Lago Florida Club and Trump International Golf Club.

What makes these payments illegal?

Paying bonuses to executives as if they were independent contractors allows them to report the compensation as self-employment income, which comes with tax benefits.

It is not illegal for companies to compensate their employees through benefits instead of salaries, but these benefits must always be declared to the tax authorities as income – with the exception of minor benefits such as coffee. free in the office, said Jay Soled, a lawyer and accounting professor. at Rutgers Business School in New Jersey.

The companies are also accused of falsifying business documents. Weisselberg testified that he asked company comptroller Jeffrey McConney to subtract payments for his personal expenses from his salary in tax forms. As a result, those forms falsely underreported his income from 2005 to 2017, he admitted.

McConney, who testified at trial as a prosecution witness, was not charged. He was granted immunity to testify before a grand jury.

What is the defense of the Trump organization?

Lawyers for the Trump Organization have sought to pin the blame on Weisselberg, saying he cheated on his personal tax returns for his own benefit, not the company. They said Weisselberg was under pressure to satisfy prosecutors. Weisselberg seemed to lend some support to this argument when he testified that he was motivated to cheat on taxes by his own greed.

The company also said that Donald Bender, an outside accountant with Mazars who handled the company’s tax filings, should have understood the scheme and exposed the scheme, although Judge Juan Merchan, the judge in charge of the case, said the company couldn’t do that. argument before the jury.

“The highly paid accounting firm should have regularly picked these things up – we relied on them,” Trump wrote on social media. “THIS IS REALLY UNFAIR!” Bender was granted immunity from prosecution. Mazars severed ties with the Trump Organization this year.

What could be the sanction of the company?

Each of the tax evasion counts carries a fine of up to $250,000, while the other counts carry a maximum fine of $10,000. Together, the company’s two units could face up to $1.6 million in fines if found guilty.

Has Trump himself been accused of wrongdoing?

Trump has not been charged with a crime.

Two prosecutors who had led the investigation resigned in February, and one, Mark Pomerantz, said he thought felony charges should be brought against Trump, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had indicated that he had doubts.

Trump, a Republican who is running for president again in 2024, called the accusation politically motivated. Bragg and Cyrus Vance, his predecessor who opened the investigation, are both Democrats.

