Elahi meets Imran, says Punjab Assembly will be dissolved ‘without delay’ once appeal is made – Pakistan





Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi reiterated on Thursday that there will be no delay in dissolving the Punjab Assembly (PA) once PTI leader Imran gives the call .

The statement came after Elahi called Imran at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Former Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi were also present.

Elahi is in power in Punjab thanks to the support of the PTI, whose president has announced his intention to leave the corrupt system and leave all assemblies. However, the PTI has not yet announced a date for the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Over the weekend, Elahi dismissed fears of any resistance from him to the move, acknowledging that he owed his government to Imran and would immediately obey his instructions.

Taking to Twitter after today’s meeting with Imran, Elahi reiterated the same and said: There will not be a moment’s delay when Imran Khan says to dissolve the PA.

He went on to say that the provincial assembly belonged to Imran. We will support Imrans in every decision. We fully support those with whom we choose to ally ourselves.

In another tweet, he reiterated that the Punjab government stands with Imran. Those who create misunderstandings will fail as they have in the past. Imran Khan is indispensable for Pakistan, said CM Elahi.

He also welcomed the idea that the opposition table a motion of censure in the provincial assembly. It will fail as before.

The opposition in Punjab has already been beaten and will face the same in future, he said, adding that the opposition did not have the numbers required to pass the no-confidence motion.

Nor can the governors rule be enforced while the AP is in session. It is my sincere advice to the opposition to review the rules of the assembly before speaking, Elahi said.

Separately, Moonis said the PTI leader had been assured that the PA would be disbanded upon his call.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry meanwhile praised the Punjab CM and Moonis for backing Imran.

The head of the PTI said that CM Elahi and his son had increased respect from family and friends.

During difficult times, when people thought that Elahi would change his decision under pressure from the establishment, they remained loyal to Imran.

The initial announcement of the assemblies’ dissolution came at a huge public meeting of the PTI in Rawalpindi on November 26, Imran’s first public appearance since the assassination attempt on his life in Wazirabad.

We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all assemblies and get out of this corrupt system and in this regard, I will soon hold meetings with parliamentary groups and consult with my senior ministers, Imran had said.

