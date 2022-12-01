Prime Minister pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during Pushpanjali Yatra





In one of his biggest roadshows to date, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the BJP’s ‘Pushpanjali Yatra’ on Thursday that will stretch more than 50km into the city of Ahmedabad, where the polls will take place during the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. The roadshow will cover 14 seats of the city of Ahmedabad as well as Gandhinagar-South. Modi’s mega roadshow will start in the Naroda Gam area in the east of Ahmedabad and end in the evening at the IOC circle in the Chandkheda area in the west of the city. The roadshow will pass through various parts of the city including Hirawadi, Hatkeshwar, Maninagar, Danilimda, Jivraj Park, Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Sabarmati. Of the 14 constituencies the roadshow will pass through, 11 of them were won by the BJP in 2017. The remaining three seats went to Congress. During the yatra, Prime Minister Modi will also offer floral tributes to the statues of several leaders including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Subhash Chandra Bose. So far, Prime Minister Modi has held rallies in 23 of Gujarat’s 33 districts and campaigned in his home state for nine days. He has so far organized 28 rallies and done two roadshows. Addressing a rally in Kalol town of Gujarat’s Panchmahal district earlier today, Prime Minister Modisa said there was a competition among Congress leaders over who would use the most abusive words. against him, referring to party chairman Mallikarjun Kharge’s “Ravan” jibe against him. Before Kharge, another Congress leader said the party would show Modi his “aukat” (place), the prime minister said, apparently referring to Madhusudan Mistry’s remark. “There is a competition among Congress leaders over who will use the most abusive words for Modi.” “Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram have now brought (the demon king) ‘Ravan’ from the Ramayana. And, I’m surprised they never expressed repentance, forget to present apologies, after using such swear words on me,” the prime minister said. Reacting to Kharge’s comment, the Prime Minister said, “I respect Kharge ji. He will say what he is told to say. The Congress party does not know that this is Ram Bhakts’ Gujarat. On this land of “Rambhakts”, they were asked to say, “Modi ji 100 maatha wala raavan”. Earlier at a rally in Rajkot, Prime Minister Modi mocked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying the country’s economy had only climbed one position to tenth place despite the fact that a renowned economist was the Prime Minister of the Congress-led government for ten years. until 2014. Calling himself a humble “chaiwala”, Modi said India’s economy had become the fifth largest in the world in the past eight years after taking office as prime minister in 2014. Voting is taking place on Thursday for the first phase of the elections in 89 seats in Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions. Voting in the remaining 93 seats, including 16 from the city of Ahmedabad, will take place on December 5.

