India begins G-20 chairmanship pledging to promote universal sense of unity





NEW DELHI India began its year-long chairmanship of the G-20 group on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledging the South Asian nation to showcase “experiences, learnings and role models as possible role models for others, especially the developing world”. “India’s G20 Presidency is here!” said the official Twitter account of India’s G-20 Presidency on Thursday. “Thank you Indonesia for your management of the grouping over the past year,” the statement said. Indonesian President Joko Widodo formally handed over the G-20 chairmanship to India at the bloc’s November 15-16 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. Modi said in a statement released by his office on Thursday that the previous 17 G-20 presidencies have produced significant results and he will “benefit from these achievements and build further on them.” He added that the presidency would “work to promote this universal sense of unity”. Last month, the Prime Minister unveiled the logo, theme and website for India’s G-20 Presidency. “Today we need not fight for our survival – our time need not be one of war. Indeed, it need not be one!” he said, adding that “today the greatest challenges we face – climate change, terrorism and pandemics – can be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together”. The prime minister said India was the world’s fastest growing major economy and the country’s agenda for the bloc would be “inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive”. “Our citizen-centric governance model cares for even our most marginalized citizens while nurturing the creative genius of our talented young people,” he added. Modi noted that “we will encourage an honest conversation” between the most powerful countries “on mitigating the risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and strengthening global security.” The G-20 is a strategic multilateral platform that connects the world’s major developed and emerging economies, which account for over 80% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and 60% of the world’s population. Local media reported that the country will host up to 200 meetings across the country in the next year during his tenure. The G-20 summit will be held in the nation’s capital, New Delhi, in September next year. New Delhi television said 100 monuments across the country, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, will be illuminated with the G-20 logo for a week. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

