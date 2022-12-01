Punjab CM assures Imran Khan to respect PTI decision on dissolution of assembly





Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has assured PTI Chairman Imran Khan to stand with him as the opposition in the provincial assembly mulls ways to topple the PTI-led coalition government -PML-Q in the province.

Khan, who called off his long march to Islamabad last week, said he would quit assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The party leadership, according to PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, has approved the dissolution of the assemblies in the two provinces, but the final decision will be made after further consultations.

The opposition PML-N and allied parties said they would not back down from a challenge, but stressed that early polls were not in favor of the country.

When meeting Khan at the PTI leader’s residence in Lahore on Thursday, Elahi again pledged his loyalty and stressed that he “owes” the Punjab Assembly to the former prime minister.

Elahi said he “wouldn’t hesitate for a moment” when Khan orders him to disband the assembly as he will continue to support all the PTI leader’s decisions.

He added that the elements behind creating misconceptions in the PTI and PML-Q camps would “fail again” as he criticized the opposition for claiming they were in touch with government lawmakers.

“Imran Khan is indispensable,” said CM Elahi and challenged the opposition to table a no-confidence motion against him. “They have failed before and will fail again.”

The PML-Q leader said the opposition was “dreaming” if they thought they could topple the Punjab government. He added that the opposition does not have the required figures.

“If the Punjab Assembly is in session, then the governor’s rule cannot be imposed. This is my honest advice to the opposition: please read the company rules.”

“Whatever Imran Khan says, I will act without hesitation. Punjab Assembly [is a small thing]I will lay down my life for Imran Khan,” the chief minister said.

In a conversation with reporters after the meeting, senior PTI official Pervez Khattak said the meeting went “overall” well and that Khan would make the final decision on all matters.

“Chaudhry and us, we are all one. Khan sahib is our leader. All the decisions that have been made will be revealed later,” the former KP CM said.

Khattak said the two leaders reached consensus on all issues and CM Punjab agreed to follow Khan’s decisions. “He [Elahi] sticks to his words.”

The PTI leader also said he did not want any “groupings or divisions” within the party, as he noted that the establishment had pledged to stay out of politics.

