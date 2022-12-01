Connect with us

After China’s Loudest Protests in Decades, Xi Jinping Will Exercise Extreme Caution as Nation Mourns Jiang Zemin

The death of a former Chinese leader who is remembered for his affable public persona poses a new challenge to Xi Jinping’s efforts to quell anger over his ongoing COVID-zero campaign.

Jiang Zemin, who restored China’s relations with the West after the Tiananmen Square crackdown, died on Wednesday, just days after the country’s most widespread dissent since 1989.

Mr. Jiang spent 13 years at the top of the world’s most populous nation, overseeing an economic boom that included China’s entry into the World Trade Organization.

The worthy of a meme politician resigned as leader of the Communist Party in 2002, but was still believed to wield influence within the party.

“He was jovial and had a good sense of humor. In many ways he was one of the most interesting world leaders I’ve met,” said former Prime Minister John Howard, who saw Mr. Jiang repeatedly for seven years when their respective periods in power overlapped.

“Jiang had this great interest in Western music, culture and movies. He would sometimes quote Shakespeare.”

The former leader’s death comes at a politically very sensitive time in China, given the past week of unprecedented dissent.

Mr. Jiang’s contrasting style with that of Mr. Xi, which occasionally included song, dance and public debate with reporters on camera, is highlighted on Chinese social media in an antalgic nod that current leaders hope to manage carefully.

“I think this will be one of the most sensitive moments in Chinese politics for a very long time because it doesn’t happen every day that a former leader dies,” said William Hurst, a professor at the University of Cambridge. who studies protest movements. and politics in China.

How Jiang Zemin’s Death Will Be Carefully Handled

In China, Jiang Zemin has been hailed by Xi Jinping as an “outstanding leader”, “a great Marxist” and “a great proletarian revolutionary”.

Xi Jinping and Jiang Zemin, both dressed in suits with brown ties, sit at desks. Xi folds his hands as Jiang scratches his chin
Xi will carefully try to avoid negative comparisons with his predecessor.(Reuters: Jason Lee)

Websites across the country have gone black and white for what will be a highly organized period of mourning.

But while his death may serve as a welcome distraction from a series of anti-lockdown protests targeting the government’s COVID control policies, history buffs note that the deaths of former leaders have in the past sparked protests, including included in 1989.

“There is potential for people to turn to [Mr Jiang] and to think back to a time when Chinese politics was moving in a very different direction,” Professor Hurst said.

“I really don’t think it’s likely that people will rally around his death like they did in April 1989 with the death of [former general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party] Hu Yaobang, but I think the government will be very concerned to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Mr Hurst said that given the worry and anxiety it would cause the state, it would make “all Chinese politics more tense”.

Xi Jinping, left, Jiang Zemin, center, Hu Jintao, left, standing behind a rail.
With the death of former President Jiang Zemin (center), Xi Jinping will have to manage the process of public mourning.(Reuters: Damir Sagolj)

Graeme Smith, a China expert at the Australian National University, agreed that Mr Jiang’s death was extremely unlikely to spur the bubbly protest movement.

“Jiang Zemin is quite an ambiguous figure,” he said.

“He was not a liberal reformer. He absolutely defended the interests of the party.

“Of course, people talk about him on the internet, and by praising him they can be seen as criticizing the current regime, but how much of a danger does that really pose to the current rulers?”

Already, Mr. Xi, through a combination of carrots and sticks, is trying to ensure that history does not repeat itself this time.

Under pressure, Xi reverts to an old carrot-and-stick strategy

After deploying the world’s strongest domestic security and surveillance force to curb small but widespread protests, Chinese authorities in Beijing, Guangzhou and other cities are now easing restrictions to quell anger.

