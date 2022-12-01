Politics
After China’s Loudest Protests in Decades, Xi Jinping Will Exercise Extreme Caution as Nation Mourns Jiang Zemin
The death of a former Chinese leader who is remembered for his affable public persona poses a new challenge to Xi Jinping’s efforts to quell anger over his ongoing COVID-zero campaign.
Jiang Zemin, who restored China’s relations with the West after the Tiananmen Square crackdown, died on Wednesday, just days after the country’s most widespread dissent since 1989.
Mr. Jiang spent 13 years at the top of the world’s most populous nation, overseeing an economic boom that included China’s entry into the World Trade Organization.
The worthy of a meme politician resigned as leader of the Communist Party in 2002, but was still believed to wield influence within the party.
“He was jovial and had a good sense of humor. In many ways he was one of the most interesting world leaders I’ve met,” said former Prime Minister John Howard, who saw Mr. Jiang repeatedly for seven years when their respective periods in power overlapped.
“Jiang had this great interest in Western music, culture and movies. He would sometimes quote Shakespeare.”
The former leader’s death comes at a politically very sensitive time in China, given the past week of unprecedented dissent.
Mr. Jiang’s contrasting style with that of Mr. Xi, which occasionally included song, dance and public debate with reporters on camera, is highlighted on Chinese social media in an antalgic nod that current leaders hope to manage carefully.
“I think this will be one of the most sensitive moments in Chinese politics for a very long time because it doesn’t happen every day that a former leader dies,” said William Hurst, a professor at the University of Cambridge. who studies protest movements. and politics in China.
How Jiang Zemin’s Death Will Be Carefully Handled
In China, Jiang Zemin has been hailed by Xi Jinping as an “outstanding leader”, “a great Marxist” and “a great proletarian revolutionary”.
Websites across the country have gone black and white for what will be a highly organized period of mourning.
But while his death may serve as a welcome distraction from a series of anti-lockdown protests targeting the government’s COVID control policies, history buffs note that the deaths of former leaders have in the past sparked protests, including included in 1989.
“There is potential for people to turn to [Mr Jiang] and to think back to a time when Chinese politics was moving in a very different direction,” Professor Hurst said.
“I really don’t think it’s likely that people will rally around his death like they did in April 1989 with the death of [former general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party] Hu Yaobang, but I think the government will be very concerned to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Mr Hurst said that given the worry and anxiety it would cause the state, it would make “all Chinese politics more tense”.
Graeme Smith, a China expert at the Australian National University, agreed that Mr Jiang’s death was extremely unlikely to spur the bubbly protest movement.
“Jiang Zemin is quite an ambiguous figure,” he said.
“He was not a liberal reformer. He absolutely defended the interests of the party.
“Of course, people talk about him on the internet, and by praising him they can be seen as criticizing the current regime, but how much of a danger does that really pose to the current rulers?”
Already, Mr. Xi, through a combination of carrots and sticks, is trying to ensure that history does not repeat itself this time.
Under pressure, Xi reverts to an old carrot-and-stick strategy
After deploying the world’s strongest domestic security and surveillance force to curb small but widespread protests, Chinese authorities in Beijing, Guangzhou and other cities are now easing restrictions to quell anger.
As new daily COVID-19 cases continue to hover around 40,000, the country continues to drift away from Mr. Xi’s three-year pursuit of zero cases amid increasingly mixed messages on the emerging coronavirus in state propaganda.
State media has begun targeting PCR testing companies with stories and exposes about falsifying results and profiteering, at odds with earlier efforts to maintain support for regular testing during outbreaks.
Guangzhou, a city that has recorded thousands of new cases a day for weeks and been the scene of multiple protests, including clashes with riot police this week, is now taking the lead in easing controls.
Several districts in Beijing have also indicated that infants, the elderly and people working or studying from home no longer need daily PCR tests, although some residents are choosing not to participate.
“I think people are usually a bit exhausted from all of this,” Qiao, a resident of Beijing’s central Chaoyang district who wouldn’t give his full name, told the ABC.
“You only have to do the tests if you go out, so I’m staying home instead.”
PCR test data is linked to each person’s health code, which means those who have not been tested within a certain time frame, sometimes as little as 24 hours, will have their health code change color, preventing them access to public transport, shops and workplaces.
It’s a form of movement restriction that protesters have recently targeted, chanting “we want freedom” and “no to PCR tests”.
The easing contrasts with some state media editorials this week that toe the line on official policy that still targets zero cases in the community.
A leading op-ed from the propaganda department of eastern Zhejiang province this week recast the meaning of a key quote from Xi Jinping, saying: “Putring people first does not mean putting control of COVID [measures] first.”
Ultimately, the editorial aired the many grievances people have about the COVID-19 restrictions, while urging people to stick with existing policy by likening it to a boat that has yet to reaches the other side of a river.
But in another small sign that Beijing appears to be raising the white flag on eliminating the virus, an article by state news agency Xinhua failed to mention “COVID-zero” when describing the measures.
“Reopening is certain, but reopening will also be slower, longer and bumpier than people think,” tweeted Liqian Ren, a US-based financial commentator who has followed the policy developments closely. .
The crackdown on dissent has already begun
If the small, gradual easing of measures in different cities is the carrot, coercion and surveillance are the stick to stop any further protests.
After deploying large numbers of police in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities to prevent further gatherings, Chinese internet censors have raised their alert level.
According to China Digital Times, a website that has long published what it says are leaked censorship guidelines, the deputy director of the national internet censorship body, Niu Yibing, this week launched an emergency response on Level 1 internet.
The highest level of content management reportedly ordered the nation’s army of censors and public opinion guides to “identify, process and report” information about the disruptions, including content from foreign sites.
The orders also called on internet companies to crack down harder on VPN services and apps that circumvent the Communist Party’s pervasive censorship.
Offline, the police would hunt down protest participants.
According to media reports, some people who attended protests in Beijing were contacted by police and ordered to give a written account explaining why they were there.
Videos posted from a Beijing university show a student being led away by men in civilian clothes, shouting, “Without freedom, I’d rather die,” as he was taken away.
Shanghai police have been filmed on the streets and on the subway arresting people and searching their phones, apparently looking for footage from the protests or overseas apps.
And in Hong Kong, the city’s security chief, Chris Tang, warned participants in a series of rare small protests this week that they could breach the infamous national security law, used by Chinese authorities to imprison people for political crimes.
