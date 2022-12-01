Pakistan tops list of countries at risk of violence, says US think tank report





Pakistan tops the list of countries most at risk of further killings, according to a new report that cites violence from a local Taliban offshoot as one of the main challenges for the nation already facing political crises and economic.

According to a report by the Early Warning Project, a research organization that identifies countries at risk of mass violence, Pakistan faces multiple security and human rights challenges, including increasing violence by Tehreek- e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

Threats of attacks by the Islamic State and the country’s blasphemy laws, which have led to bouts of mob violence against religious minorities, were other factors in Pakistan’s high-risk classification.

Political volatility, following the ousting of former prime minister Imran Khan, is also expected to lead to hotly contested elections next year, according to the report.

The study comes days after militant group TTP announced it was ending a months-long deal with the government to suspend violence and order its fighters to resume attacks.

Pakistan’s neighbor Afghanistan ranked seventh on the list due to its increasing targeted killings in mosques and other public places after the Taliban took over the country last year.

The Early Warning Project is a joint initiative of the Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Dickey Center for International Understanding at Dartmouth College.

Two other Asian nations were on the top ten list – Myanmar, where the military seized power in a coup in February last year, was third. India has been ranked eighth as Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government has increased its systematic discrimination against the country’s Muslim minority, according to the report.

