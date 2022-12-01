Politicians are no strangers to receiving fancy gifts and donations from various benefactors. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is no different.

Johnson has seen a slew of freebies come his way since he left the hot seat of Downing Street three months ago – including £37,000 of free accommodation in a luxury cottage – but a £4,000 bike from the President Nechrirvan Barzani is definitely something different.

The bike, which appeared as a donation on the Members of Parliament’s Register of Interests, comes a year after Johnson refused to pay for a £1,000 personalized bike given to him by the President American Joe Biden.

According to DailyMirror (opens in a new tab), gifts to the Prime Minister become the property of the country if they are worth more than £140 and they refuse to pay the difference.

Johnson reportedly refused to pay for Biden’s bike, but rode it anyway.

Kurdistan’s president visited the UK in April when Johnson was still prime minister. The Cabinet Office records do not mention any details of the gifts exchanged between the two leaders, so we decided to find out for ourselves what £4,000 on the second-hand market might have brought the president.

PINARELLO F10 DOGMA CARBON ROAD BIKE (£4,000)

(Image credit: eBay – emmamacdonald01)

This one is right on the price the President of Kurdistan would have paid for Johnson’s new wheels…and it sure is a beauty.

“Emmamacdonald01” has shared some brilliant photos of his impressive second-hand tender which is a Red Magma, F10 Dogma (opens in a new tab) complete with SRAM ETap Red and a SRAM crankset.

TREK MADONE SL7 ULTEGRA Di2 (£3,995)

(Image credit: eBay – The Second Cycle)

This elegant appearance Madonna Sweater (opens in a new tab) is offered at “thesecondcycle”.

Just a five under the President of Kurdistan’s budget for Bojo. The blue and black full carbon SL7 is fitted with a full Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di groupset, Fulcrum racing wheels and a comfortable high end Selle Italia saddle.

The seller also offers a spare Fizik handlebar, all included in the price. So it’s all for the kind of money your average ex-PM wouldn’t mind dropping on a new commuter.

GIANT TCR ADVANCED PRO (£4,195)

(Image credit: eBay – CharlieCymru)

Rather charming appearance Giant TCR Advanced Pro One (opens in a new tab), available from “CharlieCymru”, comes in a beautifully sleek black-red colourway. According to the seller, it has also only been used a handful of times.

Granted, Giant doesn’t quite have the Italian sex appeal of a shiny Dogma, nonetheless, a bike this good and for a chunk of what you’d pay brand new certainly seems worth it.

PINARELLO DOGMA F12 ORANGE (£5,000)

(Image credit: eBay – ktmexc2008)

The bike listed by ‘ktmexc2008’ is on the market for exactly five thousand pounds, 25% above the £4,000 listed, but perhaps Johnson could haggle them.

It’s definitely worth it with full Shimano Ultegra Di2 gears.

According to the seller, the full carbon bike was purchased from a Pinarello dealer in Kent and features carbon wheels, a tubeless setup and a compact chain set. At just four months old, that’s not a bad deal for a swanky second-hand setup.

For a large extra budget to get a Dogma in this colorway (opens in a new tab)we would definitely splash the cash.

TREK MADONE SLR (£3,880)

(Image credit: eBay – wikni83)

This tasty aspect Madonna is available (opens in a new tab) for a little less than the budget of the President of Kurdistan. Although with a few extra pounds you might be able to get some improvements.

According to the seller, the bike comes with a full Shimano Dura Ace groupset and cranks along with BB86 ceramic coated bearings.

They also offer a choice of 50 or 85 Vel wheels (Sigma Sport’s in-house brand) for the £3,380 you’d need to shell out.

2022 ORBEA GAIN M20 (£3,250)

(Image credit: eBay – Cestead)

Basque brand the orb (opens in a new tab) has a long reputation for quality.

Their road bikes are still some of the best road bikes around, and their e-bikes are no different.

This shiny looking M20 model e-bike is made entirely of carbon fiber and equipped with a compact crankset. Green power mode would give the seller between 50 and 60 miles of power every ride.

It’s definitely a way to eliminate a headwind!