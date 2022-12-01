Gujarat elections: Prime Minister Modi organizes a 50 km long tour covering 16 constituencies – WATCH





PM Modi Tour: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a mega roadshow covering 16 constituencies targeting the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held on December 5. Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow will cover more than 50 km in nearly three hours. The roadshow which started in Naroda Gam will end in Gandhinagar South constituency. During the mega event, PM Modimadeat at least 35 stops at memorials of eminent personalities including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way. 2022 ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS: FULL COVERAGE Prime Minister Modi covered Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur and Sabarmati constituencies in one of the longest tours ever. Incumbent Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is in contention from Ghatlodia headquarters. Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Kalol in Panchmahal district, Prime Minister Modi said he respected Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge, but that’s the ‘high command’ of the opposition party that coerced Kharge into using such mockery. Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats was held on Thursday, while that in the remaining 93 seats including 16 from Ahmedabad city will be held on December 5. Kharge, at a rally in the city of Ahmedabad on Monday, said the prime minister asked people to vote “looking at his face” in all elections. “You are a centenarian like Ravan,” he had said. On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said, “I respect Kharge ji, but he has to follow orders from the party high command. He was forced to say that Modi has 100 heads like (demon king) Ravan.” “But the Congress failed to realize that Gujarat is the land of Ram Bhakts. Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram, have now brought Ravan from the Ramayana just to deceive me,” added the Prime Minister. The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 parliamentary elections, is aiming for a record seventh term in Gujarat this time around. This time, the party under Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and State Party Unity Chairman CR Patil is aiming to win 140 seats in a 182-seat assembly in Gujarat. The results of the ballot will be announced on December 8. ALSO READ:Exclusive: AAP a non-starter in Gujarat, says BJP leader JP Nadda | 10 dots ALSO READ: PM Modi to Kalol: ‘Congress competition to see who can abuse me the most’

