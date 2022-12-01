Kharge was ordered to call me Raavan in front of Ram Bhakts: PM Modi





On Thursday, December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a public meeting in Kalol ahead of the second phase of polling in Gujarat. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi viciously attacked Congress and hit back at Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge for his “Raavan” remark and said it was not Kharge’s fault. The prime minister said Kharge was ordered to call him Raavan in the land of Ram Bhakts. Prime Minister Modi said: “There is a contest in Congress as to who can abuse me more. I respect Kharge Ji, he will say what he is ordered to say. Congress party don’t know that it is Ram bhakts Gujarat. In this land of Ram bhakts, Kharge Ji was ordered to call me Raavan with 100 heads and he did. Grateful for Kalol’s immense support. Addressing a gathering. @BJP4Gujarat. https://t.co/odOlF9z74O Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022 Narendra Modi further added“Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Rama have now brought ‘Raavan’ from the Ramayana and I’m surprised he never repented forget to apologize after using such swear words on me .” Talking in detail about the development plans of the BJP government, Prime Minister Modi said in his speech in Kalol, “When you sent me to Delhi in 2014, there were two mobile phone factories in the country. Today, there are over 200. If you’re getting real benefits from development, why shouldn’t you press the lotus button in the polls? I am the son of Gujarat, the qualities you have given me, the strength Gujarat has given me bothers these congressmen. Narendra Modi also said, “Congress leaders must listen with open ears, your faith and distrust of democracy is your problem. If you want to live for a particular family, that’s your choice. But note this, the more mud you throw, the more the lotus will bloom. It should be noted that Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing a rally in the Behrampura district of the city of Ahmedabad on Monday evening, said: “The Prime Minister is asking people to vote by looking at his face at all the elections. Is it a Raavan with 100 heads?

