Boris Johnson will be MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in 2024





Boris Johnson will defend his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency seat in the next general election, a source confirmed. Since resigning as Prime Minister in July he returned to the backbench, with speculation he could follow the example of the former leader David Cameron withdrawing from westminster. The Daily Mail reportedly approached Mr Johnson to write a column for the newspaper, which he did in the Telegraph for an alleged annual salary of 270,000 for a weekly opinion piece. Although that has yet to materialize, the 58-year-old could still earn a decent sum from the after-dinner speaking circuit, while his newly minted third marriage with Carrie Johnson with whom he now has two children should occupy him at home. But it appears Mr Johnson is not yet ready to give up day-to-day politics, and while he is still an MP he is eligible to stand as party leader. It’s a prospect he flirted with in the race to replace Liz Truss, when he returned from vacation in the Dominican Republic to compete. Boris Johnson speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London (Getty Images) All of this assuming Mr Johnson wins the West London seat. It has been a conservative stronghold since its inception in 2010, and the incumbent won a strong 52% share of local votes in 2019 as part of the landslide Conservative result. However, in 2017 there was just a majority of 5,034, suggesting Labor could be aiming for the seat in 2024. Labor currently has a 25% lead in the national polls, the biggest party advantage since Sir Keir Starmer took over. If that lead translates into votes in the 2024 election, the Tories could face a tough task defending Uxbridge and South Ruislip as well as others with smaller majorities. Mr Johnson appears set to emulate other former Tory prime ministers Therese May and John Major remaining in the Commons after leaving Number 10. Maidenhead MP Ms May, in particular, has been a vocal backbench MP, making her opposition to the Johnson administration known and also amusing the room with an anecdote about the queen. after the death of Elizabeth II.

