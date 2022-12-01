In London, Mitsotakis clings to Turkish provocations and threats

LONDON — Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a carrot in one hand and a club in the other, telling an event in London that while he still wanted to try diplomacy with a testy Turkey, Greece was on alert if anything something went wrong.

He was being interviewed by Kevin Featherstone, professor of contemporary Greek studies and director of the Hellenic Observatory at the London School of Economics on a range of questions and asked how he would handle ongoing Turkish provocations.

This includes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying he will again send an energy research vessel off the Greek islands, his demands for Greece to take troops off the Aegean islands near the Turkish coast, threatening of an invasion and warning that he could release more refugees and migrants onto the European Union through Greece.

Turkey very clearly pursues a revisionist agenda abroad by projecting some kind of old imperial ambitions and thus causing problems for all its neighbors, including Greece. We are clearly committed to an open dialogue with Turkey. At the same time, we have made it very clear that we will defend our sovereignty and sovereign rights and that we will not accept any fait accompli when it comes to our region, he said, on his office’s website.

His New Democracy government, which is trying to keep refugees and migrants out, has been accused by human rights groups, activists, mainstream media and Turkey of pushing them back, which he denied.

Turkey, which is believed to contain some 4.4 million of them who have gone there fleeing war, conflict and economic hardship in their home countries, mainly Syria and Afghanistan, has allowed human traffickers to continue sending them to Greece without being punished.

We have people trying to cross Greece every day on very dangerous inflatable boats. These people could be arrested on the Turkish coast. Very often they are stopped by our coast guard, he said.

Sometimes they are picked up by the Turkish Coast Guard, as they should be. Other times they are actually nudged – and I use a very careful word because it happens much more aggressively. They are being pushed into Greece by the Turkish coast guard, he added.

This is our major difference with Turkey: the delimitation of maritime zones. This is technically a complex issue due to the geography of the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. But it’s a problem that could be solved if there was real goodwill and a willingness to engage in honest negotiations, he said.

But, of course, when constantly pointing fingers in the name of Turkey; Greece portrayed as the aggressor; threats to the sovereignty of our islands. These are simply unacceptable arguments that make it very difficult to sit down and have a reasonable dialogue, he added.

Few people think the Greek islands are a threat to the Turkish mainland, but a number of people would think the Turkish mainland is a threat to the Greek islands, he said.

What we have done is to keep the door open to dialogue, but at the same time to ensure that we are strengthening our deterrence capacity, investing in our armed forces and building a solid network of alliances that make peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean a central pillar of ours, of a common understanding of what should happen in our region, he added.