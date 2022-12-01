Politics
In London, Mitsotakis clings to Turkish provocations and threats
LONDON — Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a carrot in one hand and a club in the other, telling an event in London that while he still wanted to try diplomacy with a testy Turkey, Greece was on alert if anything something went wrong.
He was being interviewed by Kevin Featherstone, professor of contemporary Greek studies and director of the Hellenic Observatory at the London School of Economics on a range of questions and asked how he would handle ongoing Turkish provocations.
This includes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying he will again send an energy research vessel off the Greek islands, his demands for Greece to take troops off the Aegean islands near the Turkish coast, threatening of an invasion and warning that he could release more refugees and migrants onto the European Union through Greece.
Turkey very clearly pursues a revisionist agenda abroad by projecting some kind of old imperial ambitions and thus causing problems for all its neighbors, including Greece. We are clearly committed to an open dialogue with Turkey. At the same time, we have made it very clear that we will defend our sovereignty and sovereign rights and that we will not accept any fait accompli when it comes to our region, he said, on his office’s website.
His New Democracy government, which is trying to keep refugees and migrants out, has been accused by human rights groups, activists, mainstream media and Turkey of pushing them back, which he denied.
Turkey, which is believed to contain some 4.4 million of them who have gone there fleeing war, conflict and economic hardship in their home countries, mainly Syria and Afghanistan, has allowed human traffickers to continue sending them to Greece without being punished.
We have people trying to cross Greece every day on very dangerous inflatable boats. These people could be arrested on the Turkish coast. Very often they are stopped by our coast guard, he said.
Sometimes they are picked up by the Turkish Coast Guard, as they should be. Other times they are actually nudged – and I use a very careful word because it happens much more aggressively. They are being pushed into Greece by the Turkish coast guard, he added.
This is our major difference with Turkey: the delimitation of maritime zones. This is technically a complex issue due to the geography of the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. But it’s a problem that could be solved if there was real goodwill and a willingness to engage in honest negotiations, he said.
But, of course, when constantly pointing fingers in the name of Turkey; Greece portrayed as the aggressor; threats to the sovereignty of our islands. These are simply unacceptable arguments that make it very difficult to sit down and have a reasonable dialogue, he added.
Few people think the Greek islands are a threat to the Turkish mainland, but a number of people would think the Turkish mainland is a threat to the Greek islands, he said.
What we have done is to keep the door open to dialogue, but at the same time to ensure that we are strengthening our deterrence capacity, investing in our armed forces and building a solid network of alliances that make peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean a central pillar of ours, of a common understanding of what should happen in our region, he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalherald.com/in-london-mitsotakis-hangs-tough-on-turkish-provocations-threats/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In London, Mitsotakis clings to Turkish provocations and threats
- Macron calls US subsidies ‘super aggressive’ towards French companies
- Box Office Disaster Films of 2022 — Transcontinental Times
- Border Art – OutSmart Magazine
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- Democrats choose Jeffries for House leadership role in historic move
- Imran Khan convenes PTI Sindh MPAs
- Boris Johnson will be MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in 2024
- City approves changes to some venues offering live shows
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- Pakistan v England LIVE, First Test, Day One, Rawalpindi – Score, Commentary and Updates – Live
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World