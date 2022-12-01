China relaxes ‘zero-COVID’ policy a ‘rare show of weakness’ by Xi Jinping, says Tiananmen Square protester





Chinese President Xi Jinping is showing a “rare show of weakness” as Beijing seeks to reverse some of its most extreme COVID-19 policies, according to a former leader of the Tiananmen Square protest. “It’s hard to predict the outcome of the protests now,” Zhou Fengsuo, a human rights activist and former student leader during the Tiananmen Square protests, told Newsweek. “But we are already seeing a relaxation of the zero-COVID policy, which is a rare show of weakness for Xi Jinping.” Protests have spread to a number of cities across China as residents push back on the country’s strict “zero-COVID” policy, in which local governments would lock down cities and enforce mass testing after only detecting few cases of COVID-19. The policy has limited the number of deaths to less than 6,000 among its population of 1.4 billion, but residents are fed up with the severe restrictions the rules place on their lives three years after the virus first spread. CHINA DEPLOYS RIOT POLICE IN HAZMAT SUIT TO SUPPRESS COVID PROTESTS Over the weekend, officials in the Xinjiang region began easing restrictions in areas with low community spread, saying they had essentially reached “societal COVID zero”. Experts believe Beijing changed course in order to help quell the protests. However, the protests continued to spread across social media in a rare disruption from China’s censorship network, with videos surfacing on Twitter and TikTok showing protests in cities across the country. US INTELLIGENCE BELIEVES PROTESTS IN CHINA WILL NOT SPREAD: REPORT Some of the protests included anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) chants, which Zhou applauded as part of “going through a baptism of political activism.” “As a Tiananmen Massacre survivor, I am in tears watching protesters chanting ‘end the CCP’ in Shanghai, the birthplace of the CCP,” Zhou said. TAYLOR LORENZ DEFENDING CHINA LOCKDOWNS LAST INSTANCE OF COMMUNIST MEDIA PROTECTION REGIME “Xi Jinping still has complete control within the CCP. But his tight control also means that the system cannot cope with surprises because his underlings are unwilling to take initiatives without explicit instructions from Xi,” Zhou explained. “Also, the zero-COVID system is already exhausted. But at this point it is still entrenched.” Experts have speculated that Beijing’s policies are unsustainable, but that the government cannot fully reverse its policies until more of the population is vaccinated, meaning the “zero-COVID” could stay as long as another year. Beijing has seen some local neighborhoods allow residents with mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to self-isolate at home rather than report to large quarantine facilities. China’s Foreign Ministry defended its response to the virus, saying “facts have proven that China’s epidemic response measures are science-based, correct and effective,” adding that the United States has a number much higher death tolls and are “not able to point fingers.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Xi government has vowed to reduce disruption to its “zero-COVID” strategy by shortening quarantines and making other changes. However, he says he will stick to restrictions that have repeatedly closed schools and businesses and suspended access to neighborhoods. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

