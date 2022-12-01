What future for Donald Trump and the GOP?





What’s next for Donald Trump and the GOP? Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump attends a rally in Ohio in September 2022.

On November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump announced his campaign to seek a return to the White House.

The statement came a week after a midterm election with disappointing results for Republicans, especially candidates backed by Trump and close ties to the former president.

What do the results say about Trump’s voter appeal and his relationship with the Republican Party? And what could they mean for 2024?

Assistant Professor of Politics Zachary Albert studies political campaigning, partisan polarization, and public policy making. He took the time to speak with BrandeisNow about the mid-terms and what might happen to us.

You examine Donald Trump’s relationship with the Republican establishment since his first election. What did you observe at that time? How has he changed?

Looking back on the 2016 election in particular, in our research we found that among traditional party elites – people like senators and governors, party leaders and major interest groups that you would expect to align behind the eventual nominee – almost none of them backed Trump at first. In fact, he often faced active resistance from some of those traditional kingmakers in party politics.

The problem for Republican insiders was that they weren’t effectively coordinating around an alternative to Trump. They were very fragmented. Trump has managed to circumvent their opposition by appealing directly to voters with an anti-establishment and populist message.

That’s a possibility when you have a very open nominating contest where voters basically have a say in who the candidate is. The only levers party insiders have to try to select desired candidates are informal mechanisms, such as signaling their preferences to voters. When they don’t send consistent signals about which candidate they prefer, someone like Trump can come in and bypass their scrutiny.

The dynamic is a little different now. Trump has, to some extent, redefined what this Republican establishment looks like. He got a lot more MAGA, Trump-like candidates in power. And so the establishment of today is perhaps a little different than it was then. Current Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, for example, has had a sometimes rocky relationship with Trump, but he’s far more supportive than someone like Paul Ryan or John Boehner.

How has Trump’s rise to power influenced partisan electoral considerations within the Republican Party?

This is an area that I have focused my research on since 2016. I looked at primary voters because we know that primary elections are extremely important in determining the types of candidates we can choose from in the general election. There are many races across the country, especially at the House level, where if you win the primary, you are essentially guaranteed to win the general election. And it’s in the primaries that Trump seems to have quite a strong grip on a core of active and very vocal Republican voters.

What we’ve seen since 2016 is that Trump — and candidates aligned with Trump — can often win Republican primaries by appealing to those voters. He still has a fairly strong grip on that core of Republican voters who participate in primary elections. These voters are active, and they are the ones that members of Congress and other party elites hear about the most.

In 2022, for example, I surveyed primary voters in Ohio and found that about a third of Republican primary voters said they were involved in the MAGA movement or were strong MAGA supporters. That’s compared to less than 20% of nonprimary Republican voters. These MAGA primary voters are also about twice as likely to participate in other ways beyond voting. They are more likely to contact elected officials, donate money and attend rallies. And so what we get is the people who participate the most and are heard the most are more Trumpy than the average Republican, and certainly more Trumpy than the median voter.

So there are campaign rewards to be had for being a Trump-aligned candidate, for supporting him, and for supporting things like his campaign lies, especially in many of these uncompetitive districts across the country. The MAGA-style campaign suits the Republican base well, to put it simply.

In constituencies where general elections are more competitive, what does this mean?

This Republican base does not decide election results on its own, and so what it takes to win a primary is not always the same as what it takes to win a general election. Often the things you need to do to win a primary as a Trump candidate seem to handicap you in the general election. This is especially true in competitive or swing districts, but not so true in heavily Republican districts.

I think the 2022 midterm elections were the best proof of that. In competitive general elections, Trump-backed candidates have fared very poorly in those midterms. They lost competitive races in places like Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. All candidates for Secretary of State who denied the election lost.

But you could also argue that there is evidence Trumpism is misbehaving in 2020 and 2018. For three consecutive election cycles, MAGA candidates have not performed well in the general election, and the Republican Party has suffered as a result. . But whether the party will eventually learn from the loss and take a break with this style remains an open question.

Given Trump’s strength in the primaries, both as a candidate and as a supporter of other candidates, how could they take such a break?

Their best hope would seem to be the emergence of a candidate who can appeal to the issues that drive this MAGA base but who isn’t actually Trump. Politicians like Ron DeSantis in Florida and Greg Abbott in Texas have taken the culture war issues that are central to the MAGA movement and made them their own political brand. They’re really attractive alternatives to Republican elites because they’re Trumpy enough for MAGA voters, but they don’t have the baggage that Trump has.

So, looking ahead to 2024, will the next election be a test of establishment power against the power of Trump’s personal brand?

I think it’s true. But there are still many unanswered questions. How much of Trump’s appeal is the power of his personal brand? Do his supporters really talk about him or are they interested in the values ​​and issues represented in the MAGA movement? If the 2024 Republican presidential primary turns Trump against another serious challenger who appeals to a similar base — most likely DeSantis, with likely a moderate candidate — the question for me is, does Trump still win? Does it have a majority or a near majority? Is there a plurality? If he doesn’t, a big question mark is what he will do next. If he doesn’t get the nomination, I don’t see him leaving the room quietly. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a tear-it-all mentality, which might be bad for the GOP in 2024, but good for them in the long run.

Read more: How much power do voters want in a primary? Maybe not as much as you think.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brandeis.edu/now/2022/november/trump-gop-future-albert.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos