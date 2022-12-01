Narendra Modi is about to fulfill a fundamental promise made to Hindus

A YODHYA, a city on a tributary of the Ganges, is said to have been the birthplace, 7,000 years ago, of Lord Ram, a major Hindu god. The proof of the divine event is naturally lacking. There are only four things left here from that time: the name of the lord, the ground we stand on, the river that runs beside it and the faith of the devotee, Ajay Kumar Pandey, a local resident with Lord Ram daubed on his forehead. , said Banyan during a visit to the city this week.

Undeterred by this shortcoming, on December 6, 1992, a Hindu mob demolished a 16th century mosque they believed to have been erected by Muslim invaders on the exact spot where Lord Ram was born. Encouraged by members of the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata ( BJP ), this act of desecration sparked riots in northern and western India in which more than 2,000 people died. He also laid the foundations for the development of BJP as a national force. Which in due course led to the prime ministership of Narendra Modi, who won the 2014 election in part by promising to build a Ram temple on the site of the destroyed mosque. As the 30th anniversary of its demolition approaches, your columnist wanted to gauge its progress.

After a long legal battle, India’s Supreme Court ruled three years ago that even though the destruction of mosques was a gross violation of the rule of law, Hindus could still build a temple where it stood. . The temple, which is paid for with public and private funds, is expected to open in early 2024, a few months before India’s next general election. A vast monument built in marble, sandstone and teak, it will contain three floors and 392 pillars. But it is currently a construction site, mainly visible from a makeshift shrine erected nearby.

Security is heavy. Before being admitted to the shrine, worshipers must deposit their belongings in lockers away from it, then line up for three rounds of searches. Beyond the checkpoints, the path is guarded by bored-looking paramilitary troops wielding automatic weapons. Then, at some point along a screened walkway, the broad plinth of what will soon be a slender stone edifice comes into view. The crowd roars at the first glimpse, chanting Victory to Lord Ram. For many, the sight of the construction is at least as inspiring as the sanctuary.

The temple will be the fulfillment of a promise that was central to bjp politics for more than three decades, and Mr Modi will claim enormous credit for it. An early agitator at the temple, he laid its foundation stone and last inspected the site in October, before Diwali. He also helped fulfill other cherished Hindu dreams. It stripped the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. The hideous custom of Muslim men granting themselves an instant divorce has been criminalized. So what comes next?

An optimist might imagine Mr Modi and his party pocketing their Hindu nationalist triumphs and focusing on the other main pillar of their political agenda: economic development. Ayodhya also illustrates the desperate need for this. Residents complain that the city lacks basic services such as drinking water, medical facilities and garbage disposal. Surveys have consistently shown that most Indians care much more about these economic matters than religious matters. In a recent poll of voters in Uttar Pradesh ( at the top ), the vast northern state that includes Ayodhya, 74% considered inflation and development to be very important issues, while only 40% said the same about the Temple of Ram. If Mr Modi put aside Hindu populism and focused ruthlessly on these issues, he could be great.

A realist must reluctantly regard this as improbable. Because, as Ayodhya finally shows, it is much easier to build a temple than an economy. And if only a sizable minority of Indians care deeply about such gestures, they are more than enough to put their champion in power. Mr Modi won a historic parliamentary majority in 2019 with 37% of the vote.

Moreover, even if the Prime Minister wished to put aside the Hindu scum (for which there is no evidence), the network of Hindu activists from which he hails will not. Its members have their eyes on a 17th-century mosque in Varanasi, built on the site of an older Hindu temple, and other Muslim sites across the country. Even the iconic Qutb Minar, a 12th-century minaret in Delhi, may be at risk. The temple of Ram at Ayodhya was for the bjp never a concrete or isolated problem. It was a plan to gain power. And Mr Modi will keep that plan handy long after the giant Ram Temple of Ayodhyas opens for prayer.

