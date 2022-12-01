johnson: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will stand for MP again in next general election; Details here





Boris Johnson is considering running for office, and some sources have confirmed this. The dates are set for 2024 when Boris completes the candidacy in the full national ballot in Uxbridge and South Ruislip. This election is an important opportunity and can open the door for him to become Prime Minister of the country again after a tumultuous term in Downing Street. Statistics say that many resigned from parliamentary office this summer. Since 2015, he has been an MP for the London constituency. Later, he won with a majority of 5,034 votes in 2017. And two years later, in 2019, he became Prime Minister with 7,210 votes in his favour. The sources also confirmed the legendary English politician’s decision to stand for election for the fourth time. Johnson first informed the Conservative Party locally and advised of his intention to run the Prime Minister’s race via telegraph. The Commons inquiry suspects the leader will face a fight this time around as he has misled many locked-out politicians. He embraced a backbench life and tweeted about constituency visits including Uxbridge High School and Ruislip Synagogue.

Who after Boris Johnson? List of probables Who after Boris Johnson? List of probables Who after Boris Johnson? List of probables Rishi Sunak, 42 ​​years old First Hindu Chancellor of the Exchequer. Economy strengthened during the pandemic. Questions about his personal fortune. Jeremy Hunt, 55 years old Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Health. Johnson’s 2019 rival. Lacks charisma. Patch record as Health Secretary. Liz Truss, 46 Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Popular among conservatives. Appreciated for his outspokenness, panned for an overt leadership posture. Sajid Javid, 52 years old Resign as health secretary. Previous stint in finance. Son of an immigrant trucker. Questions about his wealth. On the speaking circuit, it is apparent that Boris Johnson has started a post-PM career and is being paid the handsome sum of 276,000 euros to US insurers after leaving legislative office. Johnson’s apparent ambition in Downing Street could challenge current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Still, restoring the Tories’ reputation is a point of struggle.

FAQs: Who is Boris Johnson?

English politician. Was he the prime minister?

Yes. When will the elections be held again?

2024.

Disclaimer Statement: This content is written by an external agency. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/uk/ex-uk-pm-boris-johnson-to-run-again-as-mp-at-next-general-election-details-here/articleshow/95921697.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos