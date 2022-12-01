Imran Khan advised against disbanding Punjab assembly: sources





An undated image of the PTI jalsa held in Lahore following the ousting of party leader Imran Khan in April. Twitter/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: PTI Punjab lawmakers have advised party leader Imran Khan to immediately dissolve the provincial assembly due to ongoing plans, Geo News reported Thursday citing sources.

Sources revealed that the development came after the high-level party committee submitted a report regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to Khan.

Punjab lawmakers advised Khan not to dissolve the assembly immediately, citing ongoing development projects in their constituencies as the reason, the sources said.

Khan, who called off his long march to Islamabad last week, said he would quit assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Earlier, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced that the party leadership had approved the dissolution of the assemblies in the two provinces, but the final decision will be made after further consultations.

The report regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly was presented today at a meeting chaired by PTI Deputy Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Party leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-Ur-Rasheed, Hammad Azhar, Ejaz Chaudhry and others attended the meeting.

According to the report, according to sources, some lawmakers have advised against the immediate dissolution of the Punjab Assembly as they believe development tenders worth billions of rupees have been opened and several projects are in the pipeline. nearing completion in their constituencies.

Lawmakers also recommended that the moment of political decision be effective so that it pushes the federal government to call general ballots, sources said.

Moreover, to hold further consultations, the PTI leader convened a session of the PTI parliamentary parties of Sindh and Balochistan on Sunday.

The sources added that the decision on whether to dissolve or withdraw the PTI from all assemblies would be taken by the leader of the PTI after their parliamentary parties session on Sunday.

Khan also instructed the party’s legal team to analyze the legal aspects of the case and prepare for any foreseeable complications.

CM Punjab meets Khan

Later in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and PTI Chief Pervaiz Khattak met briefly one-on-one ahead of the PML-Q Chief’s meeting with the PTI Chief.

CM Punjab reiterated his support and loyalty to Khan, saying his party would thwart any moves attempted by coalition allies, including a vote of no confidence or the imposition of a government.

Elahi added that PDM is an “incompetent” group and that Khan has left them with “no clue” through his political moves. The opposition has neither the numbers nor the courage to table a motion of no confidence in the Punjab Assembly, the CM added.

After meeting CM Punjab, Khattak held a meeting with the head of PTI to discuss the political scenario. The PTI leader has given the former prime minister confidence over several ongoing issues, sources said.

CM Punjab and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Monis Elahi met with PTI leader in Zaman Park Lahore to discuss the possible dissolution of the assemblies.

The three leaders discussed dissolving the assemblies, the possibility of a motion of no confidence or a request for a vote of confidence by the governor of Punjab, sources added.

