Seizing on EU-US tensions, Xi asks Europe to keep investing in China – POLITICO





Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence. Beijing leader Xi Jinping told the European Union on Thursday to maintain investment in China, taking advantage of growing fears among Europeans that the United States could become a more hostile trade rival to Brussels. “China expects the EU…to share China’s oversized market opportunities,” President Xi said, according to state media Xinhua, in a meeting with his counterpart. of the Charles Michel European Council in Beijing. “[China and the EU] should jointly oppose decoupling and jointly oppose the politicization and militarization of trade and technology. China will remain open to European businesses and hopes the EU will reject interference and provide Chinese businesses with a fair and transparent business environment,” Xi added. Xi’s bid to maintain European cash flow comes as EU resentment grows over US President Joe Bidens Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA is a huge tax, climate and healthcare package and a windfall of subsidies that is likely to suck new industrial investment from Europe into the US It is also a direct response to the growing political rhetoric in Europe, including the main economic engine, Germany, calling on companies to diversify from the Chinese market and reduce their dependence on a key trading partner. which has become increasingly nationalistic and ideological under Xi’s leadership. “We welcome Europe’s continued participation,” Xi added, “and the continued win-win.” Michel, for his part, focused his message on Russia, saying that the EU is “counting on” China to “call on Russia to respect the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and to contribute to ending the destruction and the brutal occupation of Russia,” according to his spokesman. . At a press conference, Michel said Xi told him that China was not sending weapons to Russia. President Xi has made it clear that China will not supply arms to Russia. President Xi has made it very clear that the nuclear threat is not acceptable. “On the protests, yes, we also discussed this issue and the companies’ acceptance of the measures taken by the authorities,” Michel said. “For the EU, the right of assembly is a … fundamental right guaranteed by international instruments.” On trade, Michel “explained the difficulties faced by EU companies and investors” in China, stressing that “rebalancing trade relations” was a “key” issue for European leaders. During his whirlwind visit, Michel also met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and National People’s Congress leader Li Zhanshu. Both are retiring in a few months. Few deliverables were announced after his meeting with Xi, other than what Michel’s spokesman called “the will to resume” the EU-China dialogue on human rights. Xi, for his part, insisted that such a dialogue can only take place on an equal footing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/seizing-europe-tensions-with-united-states-china-president-xi-jinping-said-keep-investing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos