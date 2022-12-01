Latest from Trump: Trump defends Kanye’s accommodation at Mar-a-Lago, remains silent on latest anti-Semitic rant





Mike Pence admits he was angered by Trump’s January 6 tweet

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump defended the hosting of the rapper formerly known as Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, writing on Truth Social Thursday that the story in AP, written by the talentless and highly unreliable Jill Colvin, that I unfortunately met at the White House, is fake news.

We have very strong security, especially with the extremely talented Secret Service agents on site, but when I know someone, like I did with Ye, my guests weren’t going to be strip searched, thrown against the walls and otherwise physically beaten. Anonymous sources do not exist. Stories to the contrary are FAKE NEWS!

Mr Trump did not mention Yes’ latest anti-Semitic comments on Infowars in which he praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

I see good things about Hitler, Ye told host Alex Jones.

You can’t say out loud that person has already done something good and I’m done with it, he added. I’m done with rankings. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

HighlightsView latest update 1669926633Hogan raises funds amid White House bid speculation

Limited-term Maryland Governor Larry Hogan raised funds and launched a political action committee on Wednesday amid speculation he will run for president in 2024, telling hundreds of supporters to make a decision after his departure from office in January.

The governor acknowledged speculation about his political future in a speech to supporters.

Next year I’m going to sit down and talk to my family, talk to my friends and figure out how I can best serve our great nation,” Hogan said.

Hogan, who has been a fierce critic of Trump, would be an underdog in a Republican primary, a point he noted in his speech.

I know there’s no shortage of naysayers, but I’ve always been an underdog and people have always ruled us out, but every time we beat all odds,” Hogan added.

Republican Hogan-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz lost the GOP primary for governor of Maryland to Trump-endorsed Dan Cox. Cox, however, lost by a wide margin in November’s general election to Democrat Wes Moore.

The Associated Press1 December 2022 20:30

1669923933House panel says lax screening helped facilitate PPP fraud

Fintech firms have abdicated their responsibility to screen fraud in applications for a federal program designed to help small businesses stay open and keep workers employed during the pandemic, a committee report said Thursday. House inquiry.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis launched its investigation into the companies in May 2021 after public reports that the companies were linked to a disproportionate number of fraudulent loans issued under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Former President Donald Trump launched the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses stay open and keep their employees employed. President Joe Biden kept the program going and directed funds to more low-income and minority-owned businesses. A total of $800 billion has been spent on the program.

Fintech companies vetted PPP applications for lenders, who would eventually distribute PPP money to companies.

The report said two start-ups, Blueacorn PPP and Womply Inc., which reviewed one in three funded PPP loans in 2021, were linked to significant percentages of PPP loan applications with indicators of fraud.

He said companies used questionable screening procedures and business practices when reviewing loans, resulting in an unnecessary waste of taxpayers’ money, according to the report. The companies took billions in fees from taxpayers while becoming easy targets for those seeking to defraud the PPP.

The Associated Press1 December 2022 19:45

1669921233VIDEO: Supreme Court rejects Trump’s call to block Democrats on his tax returns

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s plea to block Democrats on his tax returns

Gustaf Kilander December 1, 2022 7:00 p.m.

1669918533 January 6 panel to release all evidence and witness transcripts with final report this month

The 6 select committee is set to release all of its evidence, including testimony transcripts as well as its final report by the end of this month, according to one of its members.

Appearing on CNN, Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren said the panel wanted to make sure it doesn’t leave its findings open to attack from the Republican leadership now poised to take control of the House.

They were pretty clear that they would like to undermine the work we’ve done, she said, but they were going to stop it. We were going to publish all the information we collected so that it could not be selectively edited and modified.

Confirming that everything would be published, Ms Lofgren declined to commit to a specific publication date, explaining that the vagaries of the official legislative printing process meant it was not possible to pin one down; however, she confirmed that the report should be due by the end of this month. She also said the committee was preparing to release the report in an interactive form, though she didn’t say what that would entail.

Summer committee hearings saw on-screen video of the panel of testimony from various witnesses close to Donald Trump himself, including former Attorney General Bill Barr, former White House attorney Pat Cipollone and the Mr. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

Andrew Naughtie1 December 2022 18:15

1669915850 Catching up: Why House Democrats want Trump’s tax returns

Donald Trump lost his fight to prevent House Democrats from getting his tax returns just in time for the Ways and Means Committee to review them before Republicans regain a majority in January.

If you just got to the story, John Bowden has this explainer about what’s going on and why Mr. Trump fought so hard and so long to keep his finances private.

Andrew Naughtie1 December 2022 17:30

1669914005Jan 6 investigators subpoena filmmakers

Filmmaker Alex Holders’ documentary about the 2020 presidential election and Donald Trump’s efforts to annul it has been the subject of much discussion this summer, featuring as it did footage of interviews with senior members of the Trump’s inner circle before and after the attack on the US Capitol. He has since waned somewhat in importance given the amount of evidence and testimony uncovered by the January 6 select committee, but now it appears Mr Holder has a moment of relevance again, Department of Justice investigators Justice subpoenaing him for raw footage he shot during the day. of the riot itself:

Andrew Naughtie1 December 2022 17:00

1669912200Herschel Walker has not answered questions from reporters for almost two months

Republican candidate Herschel Walker has not answered questions from reporters on the trail for nearly two months as the Georgia Senate race is expected to conclude with a runoff next week.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Mr. Walker’s last conversation with reporters was in early October. It’s still unclear if he’ll be having fun with the reporters on the track again before the end of the race on December 6, but at his events he’s been increasingly kept out of the media:

Mr Walker lost a vote from one of his would-be Republican colleagues, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, who said he walked out of the polls after queuing for an hour not to vote for Mr Walker or Mr. Kemp.

Mr Walkers’ campaign manager is not amused by the news.

Andrew Naughtie1 December 2022 16:30

1669910405 Jan 6 rioter claims he got drunk before attack

The hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants who tried to convince judges to grant them clemency advanced a number of arguments, the most common being some version of the claim that they were caught up in the Capitol events. after showing up simply to protest peacefully. .

Others, however, take a different approach:

Andrew Naughtie1 December 2022 16:00

1669908664Lofgren: January 6 panel will post “everything

The January 6 select committee is expected to release all of its evidence, including testimony transcripts as well as its final report by the end of this month, according to one of its members.

Appearing on CNN, Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren said the panel wanted to make sure it doesn’t leave its findings open to attack from Republican leaders who are now taking control of the House.

They were pretty clear that they would like to undermine the work we’ve done, she said, but they were going to stop it. We were going to publish all the information we collected so that it could not be selectively edited and modified.

Andrew Naughtie1 December 2022 15:31

1669905012DeSantis aides shut up over racist Trump dinner party

While many Republican leaders have condemned Donald Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, many have gone on to castigate the former president himself, including one of his most notable rivals.

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor widely seen as Mr. Trump’s most obvious challenger for the 2024 nomination, has so far withheld any criticism of Mr. Trump himself over the Mar-a- The girlfriend. And now Rolling Stone reports that he and his aides have made a concerted effort to avoid directly attacking Mr. Trump, the idea being that the media and certain other Republicans will do the work for them and avoid what could be a messy fight.

Andrew Naughtie1 December 2022 14:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-elon-kanye-tweet-antisemtic-dinner-nick-fuentes-b2237289.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos