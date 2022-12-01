Elahi reassures Imran on dissolution of Punjab Assembly





LAHORE:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan and reaffirmed Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) support for the decision. of Imran to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

While informing about the meeting on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, former federal minister Moonis Elahi said that they (PML-Q) assured Imran that the post of chief minister belongs to him and CM Elahi would disband the Punjab Assembly under the leadership of the former Prime Minister.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Moonis Elahi and MP Hussain Elahi while senior PTI leader and former Federal Minister Parvez Khattak and Imran Khan’s political adviser Hafiz Farhat Abbas were also present.

According to party sources, the chief minister handed his recommendations on the dissolution of the provincial assembly to the leader of the PTI. He assured the former prime minister that he fully supports his decision to resign from the provincial assembly and said the decision was solely up to Imran Khan.

He also stressed that the country should move towards snap polls in case the ruling coalition resigns from the assembly.

The two leaders also discussed the political situation, administrative matters and rules of procedure of the Punjab Assembly while the Chief Minister also briefed Imran on the relief programs in the province.

In addition, issues relating to constitutional procedures and expected plans of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to avoid dissolution were also discussed.

Elahi said the PDM is simply bragging about its vote tally in the Punjab Assembly because the opposition alliance lacks the majority required to overthrow the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI chairman said a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party has been called for a final consultation on the future of the Punjab Assembly, regretting that the ‘thieves cabal’ destroyed the economy of the country.

Meanwhile, according to an official document released by the provincial government, the chief minister said they were with Imran Khan and would support all his decisions. “We fully support whoever we are going with,” he added.

He further said that the opposition can achieve their desire to present a motion of no confidence, but added that they will again fail as before. “The opposition was dreaming. He could pretend to table a motion of censure while he lacks the required number of members,” he added.

CM Elahi pointed out that governor’s rule cannot be imposed if the Punjab Assembly is in session. “I sincerely advise the opposition to study the rules of the assembly before saying anything,” he added.

On the occasion, Moonis Elahi said that anything said by the PTI President would be done without any hesitation.

Earlier, Khattak called the Chief Minister to discuss matters regarding the Punjab Assembly and the political situation. Elahi vowed to stand by the former prime minister and assured Khattak that he would thwart opposition moves.

He blasted the coalition government, saying incompetent leaders had been eliminated. “They’re just causing an uproar by the no confidence motion or the governor’s rule for complacency,” he added.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the PDM parties, particularly the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), remained on guard pending the outcome of a meeting between the PTI chairman and the Punjab CM.

Punjab’s opposition parties had previously decided to propose a motion of no confidence and the vote of confidence on Thursday, to avoid the dissolution of the legislature.

Earlier reports indicated that the PML-N and its allies would likely use two options in hand to thwart an attempt to dissolve the provincial legislature. Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman will ask CM Elahi on December 1 to secure a new vote of confidence from the house.

After a break of one to two hours, the opposition MPAs would table a motion of no confidence in the chief minister.

