Meet Ron DeSantis’ Energy Givers





Some of former President Donald Trump’s most high-profile energy and environmental donors are backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of his potential challenge against Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Energy donors, including a New York metals mogul, a Dallas pipeline mogul and a Texas oil mogul, are among wealthy contributors who have backed Trump and donated in recent years to boost DeSantis, who was easily re-elected this month for a second term as governor.

DeSantis is also seen by some establishment Republicans and GOP donors as an obvious alternative to the former president. The Florida governor is expected to launch a primary bid against Trump in the coming months.

I don’t support Trump. I don’t give him a dime, Andrew Sabin, a GOP megadonor and chairman of precious metals refiner Sabin Metal Corp., told E&E News in a recent interview. In fact, I’m asking him to walk away from this election and stay away.

Sabin, who has donated millions to climate change and other environmental causes, donated $55,000 in April 2022 to a DeSantis-affiliated political action committee, according to campaign fundraising records. Sabin attended a fundraiser for him earlier this year, he said. Sabin donated $2,000 to the pro-DeSantis PAC in 2018.

I totally agree with DeSantis, Sabin said this month, noting that the governor hasn’t announced a 2024 campaign, so see how that goes.

Sabin, a major donor to Republicans and environmental causes, was previously all about Trump. He donated $125,000 to the 2020 Past Presidents Campaign and other causes that support him ahead of the election.

But Trump’s environmental policies and his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol are among the reasons Sabin is not backing the former president in his 2024 bid.

I was very, very unhappy with January 6, he said. Hes only for himself, unfortunately. Sabin blames Trump for the defeat of GOP candidates in the January 2021 U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, which handed control of the Senate to Democrats.

Sabin also criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord and his moves to roll back environmental regulations.

He didn’t understand the environment, Sabin said. He had this typical attitude that the environment stops everything.

Texas energy tycoons and Koch Industries bolster DeSantis

Donations to help DeSantis in his gubernatorial bids aren’t necessarily an indication that those donors would choose the governor of Florida over Trump in a primary contest in 2024. But they are an early indication that DeSantis has attracted the attention from some influential megadonors who could potentially help fund a presidential bid.

Kelcy Warren, co-founder and executive chairwoman of Dallas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer, donated $50,000 to Friends of DeSantis PAC in September 2021.

Warren donated millions of dollars to pro-Trump political groups in the recent presidential elections, including a $10 million donation to a Trump-supporting super PAC in the 2020 presidential election (Energywire, September 23, 2020) .

Warren, who was also a major contributor to Trump’s first election and presidential inauguration, benefited from one of Trump’s first policies in office. Trump saved the Energy Transfers Dakota Access pipeline with an executive order days after taking office (Greenwire, January 24, 2017).

Energy Transfer did not respond to E&E News’ request for comment on Warrens’ 2021 donation to the pro-DeSantis group.

Syed Javaid Anwar, another Texas energy tycoon and founder of Midland Energy Inc., also handed a big check to the pro-DeSantis PAC. Anwar donated $50,000 on September 26 of this year, shortly before Florida’s gubernatorial election.

Anwar previously donated at least $620,000 in 2019 and 2020 to the Trump Victory Committee, a joint fundraising organization formed by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to campaign finance reports.

In an interview with E&E News in 2018, Anwar said that Trump had good ideas, he added, I just don’t like his tweets (Energywire, November 5, 2018).

Anwar did not respond to a request for comment on his donation to boost DeSantis in Florida.

Another notable donation to the pro-DeSantis group came from Koch Industries, an industrial juggernaut run by billionaire Charles Koch. Koch Industries donated $25,000 to Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC on October 30, 2022.

The conservative Koch Network notably refused to support Trump’s presidential candidacies in 2016 and again in 2020.

Koch Industries did not respond to E&E News’ request for comment on the recent donation to boost DeSantis.

Former Trump education secretary Betsy DeVos was another donor to the pro-DeSantis group. DeVos paid $5,500 to Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC in February, records show. DeVos, a member of a wealthy family of Michigan GOP donors, resigned from the Trump administration on Jan. 7, 2021, citing Trump’s role in the Capitol attack the day before.

DeVos did not respond to a request for comment about his donation to support DeSantis.

