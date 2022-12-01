India shakes up global approach to climate change as G20 chair

India plans to shake up global climate targets in its new post as head of the Group of 20 (G20) on Thursday.

In particular, the world’s second most populous nation (soon to be the first) intends to use its new position to secure green investments and shift global governance for the benefit of the “Global South”, a group that largely includes low-income countries. in Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

“Our G20 priorities will be set in consultation not only with our G20 partners, but also with our fellow travelers in the Global South, whose voices are often ignored,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement on Thursday. press release published in Indian newspapers.

Indian leaders have defined the country’s role over the next year as leverage to lead pressure from low- and middle-income countries to ensure climate action is not sidelined.

We also share the concern that sustainable development, climate action and climate justice could be followed aside due to more pervasive issues, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told university students at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan University in New Delhi on Thursday, according to The Hindu.

India must take the lead in pushing for collective action and that is exactly what we intend to do at the G20, Jaishankar added, describing India’s role as the voice of the global South .

Delhi’s stance comes amid calls from leaders of emerging economies like Indonesia and Brazil for a broader role in global decision-making.

There is no explanation why the victors of World War II should be in charge and the directors of the UN Security Council, newly elected Brazilian President Lula da Silva said in a speech last month at the the United Nations climate change conference.

The world has changed. Continents want to be represented, da Silva added. The world needs a new global governance on the climate issue.

In its new role, the Modi government has promised to champion these efforts. It should continue to push rich countries to deliver on their long-delayed promises of big spending on climate adaptation in low-income countries. Rich countries agreed at the 2015 Paris Climate Summit to start spending $100 billion a year by 2020, a sum that was supposed to increase every year until 2025.

The richest countries have lost 17 billion dollars less than these promises, and did not increase spending since, according to a report by the United Nations Environment Programme. According to the report, the cost alone required for adapting to the growing stresses of climate change could cost up to $340 billion per year by 2030 and $565 billion by 2050.

India was a major force behind the UN’s adoption last month of a dedicated fund to help the poorest countries pay for the losses and damages of a climate crisis they did not have. cause. The details of this fund will likely be worked out during the year of his G20 presidency.

Like leaders in the Global South, Modi has long argued that financing loss and damage alone is not enough. He argued that much more investment is needed to make the reforms aimed at decarbonizing his country. At last year’s United Nations climate change conference, Modi called for annual funding of $1 trillion to fund decarbonization in the developing world, joining African leaders who have called for $1.3 trillion.

“We I haven’t seen a lot of money yet to come for the energy transition of developed countries,” Indian Minister of Energy and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh told the International Solar Alliance in October, according to S&P Global.

India is likely to continue to pressure wealthy countries to reduce fossil fuel emissions, adding to the country’s serious climate risks. Extreme weather events like droughts, cyclones and heat waves have nearly doubled in frequency and destructive power since 2005 and the country is very vulnerable to future climate change, according to the Indian Council on Energy, Environment and Water.

India’s position on the issue of climate adaptation is complex. While the country has planned to reach net zero by 2070, it still plans to add $33 billion in new coal capacity by 2026, the AP reported.

But Delhi also unsuccessfully pushed at COP27 for global commitment phase out the use of fossil fuels relentlesslynot just coal, according to S&P Global.

That effort failed in the face of opposition from countries like China and members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries like Saudi Arabia. OPEC is betting on the consumption and burning of fossil fuels to continue to rise in the middle of the century.

Failure to get rich countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions “will force India and developing countries to turn immediately disasters and climate adaptation strategies rather than mitigation and prevention strategies,” Mark Cogan and Viviek Mishra wrote in an op-ed for The National Interest last week.

India’s push for a gradual reduction in fossil fuels is part of a broader strategy to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It’s a goal that G20 members committed to last week at a meeting in Indonesia, Reuters reported. It is also the one that is still feasible despite claims by incumbents in the fossil fuel industry, International Energy Agency President Fatih Birol told the Guardian this week.

Addressing the divisions within the G20 on Thursday, Modi said unity was needed to face major global challenges.

“Today, the greatest challenges we face – climate change, terrorism and pandemics – can be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together.”