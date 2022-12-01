In Beijing, Charles Michel did not obtain any inflection on Ukraine from Xi Jinping





Charles Michel, President of the European Council (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (China), December 1, 2022. EUROPEAN UNION / VIA REUTERS Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, leaves Beijing empty-handed or almost. After being received by Chinese President Xi Jinping for more than three hours on Thursday 1isDecember, the leader obtained only a symbolic concession from his interlocutor: the resumption of the China-European Union (EU) dialogue on human rights. This had been interrupted by Beijing in 2021, when the Europeans had imposed sanctions against a few Chinese officials, artisans of the repression of the Ougurs in Xinjiang, immediately followed by Chinese counter-sanctions, in particular against European parliamentarians. At a time when China is quietly but, it seems, severely repressing the participants in last weekend’s demonstrations against the zero Covid policy but also against the Communist Party, this dialogue is unlikely to have any concrete fallout. . China specified that this should be held on the basis of equality and mutual respect. Russia and China aligned While a good part of the interview was, according to Mr. Michel, focused on Ukraine, the press release from Beijing does not suggest any modification of the Chinese position: Xi Jinping expressed China’s support for the EU in its efforts to intensify mediation and lead the construction of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture. The European security architecture is the term used by Moscow and Beijing to designate a Europe in which NATO would see its role reduced. On Wednesday, November 30, Russian and Chinese military planes also undertook joint military exercises, with for the first time, according to the Chinese press, Chinese planes landing in Russia, and vice versa. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers War in Ukraine: Chinese President Xi Jinping confirms his support for Vladimir Putin If the European Union did not have much to expect from this exchange, China can on the other hand be pleased to see the Europeans parade one after the other in Beijing. Charles Michel’s visit follows that of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and precedes those, expected in 2023, of French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The EU invites to strengthen its economic cooperation The current distancing of Europeans from the economic policy of Washington, judged to be protectionist, has obviously not escaped the notice of the Chinese leaders. Xi Jinping on Charles Michel de jointly develop new engines of growth such as the digital economy, green development, environmental protection, new energies and artificial intelligence. China and the European Union must together reject decoupling Beijing insisted. You have 26.23% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

