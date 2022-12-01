In detailed verdict, IHC gives Imran Khan the benefit of the doubt





Islamabad High Court building in the federal capital. IHC website

ISLAMABAD: Giving the ‘benefit of the doubt’ to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday discharged him from the contempt case brought against the former prime minister over his controversial remarks on a female judge on August 20.

In its detailed judgment, the five-member bench of the IHC, comprising Chief Justice of the IHC, Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar , expressed his satisfaction with the apology presented by the former prime minister. Minister Khan.

There is no reason to pursue contempt and therefore we release the respondent [Imran Khan] and therefore, the show cause notice served on him is withdrawn,” Judge Minallah wrote in the 16-page verdict.

The former prime minister was facing contempt charges for his controversial remarks about magistrate Zeba Chaudhry at a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

In its detailed verdict, the IHC, however, said the language, tone and context were indeed inappropriate and certainly not expected of a political leader who had recently served as prime minister.

Referring to his apologies, the bench of five judges said they were satisfied with the PTI leaders’ explanation and apology, but were asked to submit an affidavit.

Respondent [Khan] filed his affidavit reiterating therein what he had stated before us. He had also appeared in the court of the Honorable Judge with the intention of apologizing, but she was on leave.”

“The Respondent’s conduct, explanations and apologies, particularly his appearance before the court of the Honorable Judge, manifest the regrettable acknowledgment regarding the statements he made in good faith.”

There is no reason to refuse to give the benefit of the doubt to the respondent, we read in the judgment.

However, Judge Kayani and Judge Sattar disagreed with the paragraph relating to the doubt of the respondent’s advantage in the case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1015741-no-reason-to-refuse-benefit-of-doubt-to-imran-khan-ihc-issues-detailed-verdict The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos