Egypt-Turkey: Creative relaxation – Egypt – Al-Ahram Weekly

In Cairo this week for talks with Egyptian, Arab League and UN officials, Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, was also due to meet Khaled Al-Mishri, President of the Libyan Supreme Council of State, to discuss the unification of executive power which remains divided between the east of the country, represented by Saleh, and the west, represented by Al-Mishri.

In statements to the press following Monday’s talks, Saleh, who last met with Al-Mishri in Morocco in October, referred to the “hype” surrounding attempts to pave the way for elections in Libya. The UN and other mediators have repeatedly failed to get political actors in the east and west of the country to agree on the electoral process.

This week, hopes seem to have been reinvigorated that an election could be on the horizon. The unprecedented handshake between President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the inauguration of the World Cup in Doha has fueled optimism. Libya remains at the center of Cairo and Ankara’s interests.

Speaking off the record, an Egyptian official sounded cautious but hopeful that a rapprochement between the two leaders could contribute to “a political process that can pave the way for legislative and presidential elections”. He cautioned, however, that nothing is simple.

Whatever the perspective of the handshake, there are a host of disagreements that Cairo and Ankara need to iron out in security and political meetings that will take place “in the coming weeks” in the two capitals. And reconciling the interests of political actors on the ground in Libya, the official warned, remains more difficult than ever.

Egypt and Turkey are slowly discussing their disagreements in a series of low-key, often unannounced security meetings that have been taking place on the ground in Libya for more than a year. The talks have helped reduce tensions on the ground.

Libya, according to the government source, was high on the agenda of the talks that Al-Sissi and Erdogan held in Doha. She will also be at the forefront of discussions, scheduled within “a few weeks”, between the Egyptian and Turkish foreign ministers.

Gas and oil management, and cooperation not only in Libya but in the entire eastern Mediterranean, are crucial issues, according to informed sources in Egypt and Turkey.

The breakthrough Egypt has achieved in gas cooperation with regional adversaries Turkey, Greece and Cyprus “remains intact”, according to the Egyptian official. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was in Cairo earlier this week for talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri who, the government source said, reassured Athens of Cairo’s commitment to continued cooperation with Greece.

Meanwhile, the source added, Cairo maintains reservations about the oil and gas deals Turkey has signed with Libya’s western-based national unity government, whose mandate has expired. Much of what was agreed, he argued, does not meet legal requirements, not only because of the expiry of the mandate of the government of Abdel-Hamid Al-Dbeibah, but also given the Disputes over maritime demarcation between Turkey and members of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMF) remain unresolved. In October, Shoukri and Dendias agreed on a common position against a new round of agreements signed between Turkey and Al-Dbeibah.

Both Egypt and Turkey have big ambitions for further gas exploration and liquefaction for export which, according to informed sources on both sides, are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

Cairo, the Egyptian government source noted, was “very careful during the demarcation negotiations with Greece not to neglect Turkey’s legal interests”. Once Turkey “returns the good intentions”, he predicted, cooperation can begin to be discussed in a regional context that benefits the interests of all parties.

Israel, of course, is a key player in any gas cooperation project in the eastern Mediterranean. After years of tension over the situation in Palestine, Turkey has recently pursued a political rapprochement with Israel. Israeli and Turkish officials have begun discussing possible gas cooperation, and Ankara has shared with Israel its desire to join the WEF, according to informed diplomatic sources.

In addition to the cooperation already established on gas, Egypt and Israel are working together on the Gaza maritime program under which Egypt will help drill gas in Palestinian Mediterranean waters subject to agreements with the Palestinians and the Israelis. The gas extracted will then be exported to Europe via Egypt and Israel, with most of the revenue going into the coffers of the Palestinian Authority.

Gas is arguably the biggest story in the region right now. The Egyptian-Turkish rapprochement, the Lebanese-Israeli maritime demarcation and WEF consultations with observers and possible future partners are part of the plot. Europe’s attempts to end Russia’s need for gas supplies are also fueling interest in gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, according to European diplomats based in Cairo.

In addition, Arab Gulf countries are examining possible participation in programs already being implemented and those under discussion. The UAE is already playing an active role and sources speak of growing Qatari interest.

An Egyptian trade source said Qatar is likely to play an important role in future cooperation between Egypt and Turkey on many fronts, including gas.

“Qatar is interested in investing, and Egypt is showing interest in Qatari ideas and proposals now that political tensions between the two countries have dissipated,” he said.

The Qatari ambassador and Turkish charge d’affaires in Cairo have held talks in recent months with Egyptian officials and business figures. The Turkish press reported a sudden wave of “mango diplomacy” – overtures from official and business circles in Cairo to their counterparts in Ankara, while Egyptian officials spoke of a “reciprocal diplomatic campaign” baklava and loukoumi”.

According to the trade source, more substantial economic exchanges are likely to come into play sooner rather than later, as Egypt and Turkey face strong economic headwinds. It seems increasingly clear, he added, that economic interests and a desire to de-escalate regional and bilateral political tensions have triumphed over disagreements.

And according to statements made this week by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Ankara and Cairo could resume full diplomatic representation within a few months.

