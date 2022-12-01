India takes over chairmanship of UNSC and G20 today : The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, November 30 India will officially assume the presidencies of the G20 and the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday. The presidency of the G20 will last one year and that of the UNSC one month. The two global high tables for the economy and security, respectively, have been immune to change. It remains to be seen whether a flurry of events in scenic locations will persuade G20 members to accommodate Southern countries in terms of higher IMF and World Bank quotas. The G20, so far, has not been able to push any initiative to ensure food, fertilizer and energy security despite the determination expressed at several ministerial meetings held under the aegis of the G20 by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The G20 was able to make little progress, for example, on Indonesia’s G20 Presidency theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” and its resolution of “coordinated actions for strong, inclusive global recovery and sustainable development”. and resilient” came to nothing. India would like to use the G20 Presidency in several ways to reflect the interests and concerns of today’s countries in the South. During the G-20 Chairmanship, India will hold around 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in several locations across India. The first meeting of the G20 Sherpas in Udaipur will take place in three luxury hotels and will end with a big dinner. The pre-presidency briefing for ambassadors from G20 countries was held in the scenic Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Analysts believe that the upcoming G20 summit in India will be one of the most high-profile international gatherings. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India’s G20 Presidency and said India was assuming the G20 Presidency at a time of crisis and chaos. Meanwhile, India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, met with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and discussed priorities and work ahead of India’s December presidency. New Delhi and Dhaka pledge to fight terrorism India’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday during which they pledged to work together to fight terrorism

Prime Minister Hasina says Bangladesh has pledged not to allow terrorists to use its soil and terrorism has no religion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/india-to-take-over-unsc-g20-presidencies-today-456493 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos