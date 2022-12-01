Bilawal challenges Imran to quit assemblies





CARACHI:

Bold former Prime Minister Imran Khan to renounce the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) would never resign from either legislature.

Addressing a large public rally in Karachi’s Nishtar Park to commemorate the 55th founding day of the party, Bilawal ridiculed PTI Chairman Imran Khan for playing politics out of chaos and anarchy to save his theft of Toshakhana watches along with his sister Aleema Khan and close family friend Farah Gogui.

“Note this. They will never resign from KP and Punjab [assemblies]. They tendered their resignation in the National Assembly [as well] but they quickly contacted the court as the by-elections were about to take place, saying ‘please don’t accept our resignations,’” ​​he said.

Calling the recent long march of the PTI a “great failure”, the foreign minister said Imran Khan fled as he did when the motion of no confidence was tabled in the National Assembly. “If you want to quit, you have to do it now. The PPP will be in competition with you.

He urged political enemies to end the politics of hatred and chaos and end the plot against democracy. “Only then can the nation forgive you. In all the conspiracies, these selected people have been implicated,” he added.

Bilawal said chaos and hatred spread across the country to save Farah Gogi, Aleema Khan and hide from foreign funding cases. “We warn these political forces and remind them that the PPP is there. We have defeated all conspiracies against democracy in the past and we will do so in the future as well,” he added.

“The declaration of non-interference in the politics of the institutions disturbed the selected politicians. When they were Faizyab [supported] the mandate in Lyari [the constituency of Karachi, from where Bilawal also contested in the 2018 elections] was stolen,” he added.

Bilawal pointed out that the PPP has always promoted peace and tolerance and pursued the policy of unifying the country. “The PPP does not do the politics of revenge and hatred,” Bilawal told a packed crowd, amid loud slogans from Jeay Bhutto.

He went on to say that a puppet political party had been created to put an end to PPP politics. “They wanted to limit us to one province or even talked about ending our policy from there as well. Many people were forced at gunpoint to quit the party. But despite everything, we have never adopted a policy of hatred and chaos,” he said.

Bilawal started his speech by thanking the people of Karachi who “won our hearts”. Emphasizing that it was the right of the PPP to seek the mayorship of the metropolis, he said, “In the next elections for local bodies, a Jayala, sitting in the historical park of Nishtar, will be the mayor of this city.”

He assured the masses that the PPP would solve the people’s problems just as it rid the masses of the Niazi regime. “This PPP has been serving the population for 55 years. We chased away three dictators with the slogans of Jeay Bhutto,” the PPP chairman said.

He then addressed the young people saying, “You are being told wrongly that the leaders are turning around. They don’t. Leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto have never turned back. This was also the philosophy of Benazir Bhutto. Today’s politicians must learn from Benazir Bhutto, who believed in politics of love and hope rather than hate.

In a tribute to Benazir Bhutto, he said that “her father and her two brothers were martyred, she was exiled, she was imprisoned. Her husband, Asif Ali Zardari, was imprisoned for 12 years, but despite all these atrocities, she never made politics of hatred and chaos”.

And paying tribute to the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he added that after losing the 1971 war, Bhutto took control of the country and encouraged a defeated nation to rise again. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said, returned 90,000 POWs through a successful foreign policy and recaptured 5,000 square miles from the enemy.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave every Pakistani the right to vote. Pakistan received the unanimous Constitution of 1973. Bhutto laid the foundation for Awami Raj in this country. If the country is a nuclear power, then its credit also goes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Even today, the Pakistan People’s Party is committed to its philosophy and wants to keep the whole nation united. The People’s Party has always given priority to the development of the country. Black gold [coal] comes out of Thar country today and electricity is generated from this black gold,” he added.

Bilawal stressed that the PPP wants to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in Pakistan. “Our effort is to bring back the lost position to the country through foreign policy. We have pursued the policy of love and hope under the leadership of Asif Zardari,” he said.

Recounting several initiatives of Zardari’s presidency, Bilawal mentioned the adoption of the Eighteenth Constitutional Amendment, the start of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the laying of the foundations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the end of the era of political prisoners and the guarantee of media freedom. .

After the martyrdom of the late Benazir Bhutto, Zardari known as Pakistan Khappay [we want Pakistan]. He could have said, “I wanted revenge,” he said. “He [Zardari] prevents us from brandishing the slogan of “Ek Zardari Sab Par Bhari” [one Zardari prevails upon all]but he says that “Ek Zardari Sab se Yari”. [one Zardari is friendly with everyone].

On a personal note, he said, he could also have said that his mother, grandfather and uncles had been martyred so “attack the presidency”, but, he added, “Benazir Bhutto never taught us the politics of hate. She believed in unity. Therefore, I said that democracy is the best revenge.

