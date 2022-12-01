pm modi ahmedabad roadshow: Gujarat Elections: PM Modi will hold a 50km roadshow in Ahmedabad today





After a two-day hiatus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will revisit Gujarat’s election campaign and this time with a three-hour mega roadshow covering 16 constituencies for the second phase of the State Assembly elections. According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this mega spectacle will cover more than 50 km starting from the Naroda Gam and will end in Gandhinagar South constituency. The Prime Minister’s roadshow is expected to start at 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon and continue until 6:30 p.m. tonight, with PM Modi making at least 35 stops at memorials of prominent figures including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai. Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are on their way.

This Prime Minister’s tour is expected to pass through 16 constituencies which will be put to the polls in the second phase of Gujarat elections on December 5. Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati are some of the constituencies the Prime Minister will cover in his tour. BJP chief ministerial candidate Bhupendra Patel is running from Ghatlodia headquarters. Interestingly, as the Prime Minister prepares for the second phase of Gujarat elections, voting for the first phase of Gujarat elections is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as Gujarat’s longest-serving chief minister from 2001 to 2014. In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP tally stopped at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for 27 years, with Narendra Modi being the state’s longest-serving chief minister. This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and CR Paatil aims to secure its highest number of seats exceeding 140. The state has long been a stronghold of the BJP and the party aims to return to power for a seventh term. Gujarat State, which has 182 assemblies, goes to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results of the polls will be known on December 8.

