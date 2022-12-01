After Xi’s coronation, a rumble of discontent over his tough policies

As he marched to speak to the Chinese nation just under six weeks ago, Xi Jinping exuded royal dominance. He had just won what was likely to be another decade in power. His new team of subordinates stood out as unyielding loyalists. A Communist Party congress had cemented its authoritarian agenda and promised a new era in which 1.4 billion Chinese would remain loyal to it and the party.

But a wave of nationwide protests has sent a startling sign that even after a decade of Mr. Xi’s rule, a small, mostly young segment of the population dares to imagine, even demand, another China: more liberal, less controlling, politically freer. A whisper of dissent that has survived censorship, detentions and official damnation under Mr. Xi has suddenly turned into a collective roar.

I can find my faith in society and in a generation of young people, Chen Min, an outspoken Chinese journalist and writer who goes by the pen name Xiao Shu, wrote in an essay this week. Now I have found reasons for my faith: brainwashing can succeed, but ultimately its success has its limits.

Since the weekend, the police have galvanized themselves to eradicate new demonstrations. Authorities searched people’s phones, warned potential protesters, questioned detained participants and staged raucous shows of force at potential protest sites. Vigilance will only grow after the death on Wednesday of Jiang Zemin, a former Chinese president who, more retired than in office, has acquired a political patina as a relatively soft leader. His memorial service will take place on Tuesday.