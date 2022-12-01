PM Modi paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue during mega roadshow in Ahmedabad – ThePrint – ANIFeed





Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]Dec 01 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a floral tribute to the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during his road show in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive tour of Ahmedabad on Thursday. People poured in from both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister’s convoy passed. People poured flowers on his convoy. The crowd carrying his posters chanted “Modi…Modi..” The prime minister was also seen waving to people and waving his hands. After a two-day hiatus, Prime Minister Modi has once again returned to the Gujarat election campaign trail. Its three-hour mega roadshow spans 16 constituencies for the second phase of Assembly elections. Covering over 50 km, the roadshow started in Naroda Gam and will end in Gandhinagar South constituency. PM Modi is to make at least 35 stops at memorials of eminent personalities including Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way. Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati are some of the constituencies the Prime Minister covers in his tour. Interestingly, as the Prime Minister is seeking the second phase of Gujarat elections, voting for the first phase of Gujarat elections was underway. Modi served as Gujarat’s longest-serving chief minister from 2001 to 2014. In the 2017 elections in Gujarat, the tally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stopped at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for 27 years, with Narendra Modi being the state’s longest-serving chief minister. This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and CR Paatil aims to secure its highest number of seats exceeding 140. The state has long been a stronghold of the BJP and the party aims to return to power for a seventh term. Meanwhile, voting for the first phase of the two-phase Gujarat Assembly polls ended at 5 p.m. Thursday with an aggregate turnout of 56.75 percent. Polling is taking place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. BJP chief ministerial candidate Bhupendra Patel contested from the Ghatlodia seat. Among the prominent candidates, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi challenged from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, the former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South. AAP State Chairman Gopal Italia contested in Katargam constituency, Gujarat (State) Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi of Majura, Rivaba Jadeja of Jamnagar North, former Gujarat Minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur. . The second phase of elections in Gujarat would be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. The results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will also be announced on the same day. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/politics/pm-modi-paid-floral-tributes-to-netaji-subhash-chandra-boses-statue-during-mega-roadshow-in-ahmedabad/1244631/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos