Narendra Modi: Humanity’s challenges cannot be solved by fighting… but by acting together

Today, India begins its presidency of the G20.

The previous 17 G20 presidencies have produced significant results: ensuring macroeconomic stability, streamlining international taxation, easing countries’ debt burdens, among many other results. We will build on these achievements and build on them.

However, as India assumes this important role, I wonder if the G20 can go further? Can we catalyze a fundamental shift in mindset, for the benefit of humanity as a whole?

I believe we can.

Our mindsets are shaped by our circumstances. Throughout history, humanity has lived in scarcity. We fought for limited resources because our survival depended on denying them to others. Confrontation and competition between ideas, ideologies and identities have become the norm.

Unfortunately, we remain trapped in the same zero-sum mindset even today.

We see it when countries compete for territory or resources.

We see it when supplies of essential goods are militarized.

We see it when vaccines are hoarded by the few, even as billions remain vulnerable.

Some would say that confrontation and greed are just human nature. I do not agree. If humans were inherently selfish, what would explain the enduring appeal of so many spiritual traditions that advocate the fundamental unity of us all?

One such tradition, popular in India, sees all living beings, and even inanimate things, as composed of the same five basic elements, the panch tatva of earth, water, fire, air and from space. Harmony between these elements within us and between us is essential for our physical, social and environmental well-being.

India’s G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of unity. Hence our theme: One Land, One Family, One Future.

It’s not just a slogan. It takes into account recent changes in human circumstances, which we have collectively failed to appreciate.

Today we have the means to produce enough to meet the basic needs of all the peoples of the world. Today we don’t need to fight for our survival, our time doesn’t need to be one of war. In fact, it doesn’t have to be!

Because today the greatest challenges we face, climate change, terrorism and pandemics, can be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together.

Fortunately, today’s technology also empowers us to solve problems on a human scale. The massive virtual worlds we inhabit today demonstrate the scalability of digital technologies.

Home to one-sixth of humanity and with its immense diversity of languages, religions, customs and beliefs, India is a microcosm of the world. With the oldest known traditions of collective decision-making, India contributes to the fundamental DNA of democracy. As the mother of democracy, India’s national consensus is forged not by diktat, but by blending millions of free voices into one harmonious melody.

Today, India is also the fastest growing major economy.

Our citizen-centric governance model cares for even our most marginalized citizens while nurturing the creative genius of our talented young people.

We have tried to make national development not an exercise in top-down governance, but rather a citizen movement led by the people.

We leveraged technology to create open, inclusive and interoperable digital public goods. These have enabled groundbreaking progress in areas as diverse as social protection, financial inclusion and electronic payments.

For all these reasons, India’s experiences can provide insight into possible global solutions.

During our presidency of the G20, we will showcase India’s experiences, learnings and role models as possible role models for others, especially the developing world.

Our G20 priorities will be defined in consultation not only with our G20 partners, but also with our fellow travelers in the Global South, whose voice is often ignored. Our priorities will focus on healing our One Earth, creating harmony within our One Family, and hope for our One Future.

To heal our planet, we will encourage sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyles based on India’s tradition of stewardship of nature.

To promote harmony within the human family, we will seek to depoliticize the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises. As in our own families, those most in need should always be our first concern.

To give hope to our future generations, we will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful nations about mitigating the risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and strengthening global security. India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive.

Let us unite to make India’s G20 Presidency one of healing, harmony and hope.

Let’s work together to shape a new paradigm of human-centered globalization.