War in Ukraine Day 281: Europe’s Top Leader Pushes Xi Jinping to Use His Influence on Putin

European Council chief Charles Michel used much of his face-to-face meeting in Beijing with Xi Jinping on Thursday to urge the Chinese president to use his influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war. and respect the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Michels’ visit was the first official trip to Beijing by a senior EU leader since the pandemic. The three-hour session (considered long enough for Xi) also included discussions on human rights, Taiwan, trade relations and climate change.

But according to the Belgian daily Litter, the focus was on the war in Ukraine. President Xi has made it clear that China is not supplying weapons to Russia, Michel said, also noting that the Chinese leader is concerned about the threat of nuclear weapons use.

I sincerely hope that the entire international community, including China, will use all possible tools and instruments to advocate in order to convince the Kremlin and Russia to end the war and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, said Michael.

The Guardian noted that a reading of Thursday’s meeting provided by EU officials included the phrase: Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine. Chinese authorities had rejected similar language in a video Michel recorded last month for a different encounter.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a similar plea during a meeting with Xi last month, as Western leaders believe the Chinese leader may be the only figure capable of convincing Putin to reconsider his strategy in Ukraine.

At least five letter bombs in Madrid could be linked to the war in Ukraine Third suspicious package detected at Torrejon de Ardoz air base Carlos LujN/Contact/Zuma Spain has tightened security at public and diplomatic buildings after receiving several letter bombs, including one confirmed on Thursday that was sent last week to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s office. The Interior Ministry said an “envelope containing pyrotechnic material” addressed to Sanchez was received on Nov. 24 and disarmed by his security team. A fifth device was received Thursday morning at the Spanish Ministry of Defense and defused by specialized police. The incidents follow reports of an explosive letter arriving at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid on Wednesday, which caused a minor injury when it exploded. On the same day, the Spanish police detonated a similar bomb letter received at Instalaza, the Zaragoza arms company located in the historic district of Madrid, which manufactures grenade launchers and other military devices sent by the Spain in Ukraine. According to a source close to the investigation, the devices sent to the prime minister’s office, the Ukrainian embassy, ​​the airbase and the gunsmith were in similar brown envelopes and addressed to the heads of each institution. They contained loose gunpowder with an electric ignition mechanism that would cause the gunpowder to burn instead of explode, the source said. Reuters. Spanish daily Herald reports that the security employee responsible for handling Instalazas mail became suspicious because the envelope bore only a handwritten email address from Ukraine, with a Ukrainian postmark. After the discovery of the first package, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, urged all embassies across the country to step up their security measures. The minister added that whoever was responsible will not succeed in intimidating Ukrainian diplomats or stopping their daily work to strengthen Ukraine and counter Russian aggression. It is unclear who is behind the attacks, nor the choice of targets. Spain is seen as a strong NATO partner, and so far Ukraine’s allies and Russia have sought to limit the risk of the war spreading to other countries. An incident two weeks ago where two people were killed just across the border from Ukraine in Poland raised initial fears that a NATO country had been attacked by Russia, although it emerged that an errant Ukrainian air defense weapon was believed to be responsible.

Threat of Carta Bomba on the front page of the Spanish daily Spanish daily Herald presents a report on Thursday on the interception of letter bombs (carta bomba) at the Madrid arms manufacturer Instalaza, which produces grenade launchers and other military devices sent by Spain to Ukraine.

US prisoner Paul Whelan transferred to hospital, unable to call home US citizen Paul Whelan detained in Russia Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS Former US Marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in a remote penal colony in Russia, has reportedly been transferred to a prison hospital and has been unable to contact his family for a week, according to his brother. Last month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow would consider a prisoner swap with Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian businessman serving a prison sentence in the United States for smuggling weapons. Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova previously criticized the US Embassy in Moscow to be engaged in some kind of media madness [] We have repeatedly stated that we are ready to negotiate a solution to the fate of American citizens convicted in Russia and Russians in the United States. If the US Embassy in Moscow has a minute to spare, they will tell President Biden, who in turn will tell Whelan and Griner’s parents. American basketball star Brittney Griner is the other high-profile prisoner in Russia, where she was convicted of having hash oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in prison. After her appeal was rejected in October, Griner was transferred to a penal colony.

Kherson In The Dark, EU Will Provide Generators On Thursday morning, heavy Russian shelling knocked out much of the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, wrote Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the Kherson region military administration. Telegram. According to Yanushevych, the local energy company Khersonoblenergo has already started working on solving the problem. The EU said it would supply 40 generators to Ukraine to counter Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. Russia is trying to break Ukraine’s morale by targeting energy infrastructure and using winter as a weapon of war against civilians, says senior EU foreign policy official said Josep Borrell.

Life goes on in Kyiv by flashlight american daily The New York Times features on-the-ground reporting from the Ukrainian capital as Ukraine’s energy grid continues to be the target of Russian strikes, causing nationwide blackouts and forcing residents of the tired city of Kyiv to improvise.

UK targets 22 Russians in new round of sanctions Britain has imposed sanctions against 22 other Russian people who were directly involved in the mobilization of troops for the Russian war in Ukraine. The list includes Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, “who is in charge of supervising the Russian arms industry and responsible for equipping the mobilized troops”, and Arkady Gostev, director of the Federal Penitentiary Service, who was sanctioned for supporting the recruitment of prisoners into the Wagner Mercenary Group. “The Russian regimes’ decision to partially mobilize Russian citizens was a desperate attempt to overwhelm the valiant Ukrainians defending their territory. It failed,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. “Today we sanctioned individuals who enforced this conscription, sending thousands of Russian citizens to fight in Putin’s illegal and heinous war.”