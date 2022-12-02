Putin’s worst nightmare has come true: NATO is expanding





Moscow warns NATO against accepting new members – As NATO officials meet for a second consecutive day, the Russian Foreign Ministry is warning against welcoming new member states into the international military alliance could accelerate the militarization of the Arctic region. The comments were made by Russian spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a press briefing. The Russian official said joining the two northern European countries, both on Russia’s doorstep, would create a significant increase in tensions in the arctic region. Not only does Zakhrarovas’ comment suggest that Russia continues to oppose plans for Sweden and Finland to officially become members of the military alliance, but they also come after NATO renewed its vow to one day allow Ukraine to join the international grouping. Before chairing a NATO meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg insisted NATO’s door was open to Ukraine and also said Russian President Vladimir Putin would see Finland soon. and Sweden become members of NATO. Russia has no right of veto, Stoltenberg said. We are also sticking to this with regard to Ukraine’s accession. Russia also accuses Ukraine of delaying nuclear talks This week, the same Russian spokeswoman linked Russia’s decision to postpone talks on extending the New START nuclear treaty to Westerners to continued support for Ukraine. Speaking TuesdayZakharova said that the United States must first create the conditions that would allow a meeting to take place in the new year. The talks were due to take place this year and would pave the way for the agreement to be extended beyond February 2026, when it is due to expire. Zakharova accused the United States of launching a hybrid war against Russia and helping the Kyiv regime to kill our military and civilians in Russian regions, planning this increasingly destructive means of armed struggle and sending American instructors, advisers and mercenaries in Ukraine. Progress made on Sweden and Finland’s NATO candidacies Turkey, however, is still pushing Sweden and Finland to Do more to become members after intense negotiations to ensure that the countries had Turkey’s backing to formally join the military alliance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly opposed countries joining the alliance, saying they have no open and clear position against terrorist organizationsreferring to the fact that Kurdish militant groups have turned to the two Nordic countries for safety after being banned in Turkey. While President Erdogan’s criticisms of Sweden and Finland are consistent with his historic stance on countries joining NATO, his comments could potentially block countries’ official NATO membership, potentially eliminating the issue of discussions in case of new diplomatic talks between Russia, Ukraine. , and West. If that is Erdogan’s intention, it would also be consistent with repeated efforts by Turkish presidents to bring the two countries back to the negotiating table. Jack Buckby is the editor of 19FortyFive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.19fortyfive.com/2022/12/putins-worst-nightmare-came-true-nato-is-getting-bigger/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos