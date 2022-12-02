Donald Trump knew about the executives’ tax evasion scheme





NEW YORK >> Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” with senior Trump Organization executives who had been plotting for years to dodge taxes on benefits paid by the company, a prosecutor said Thursday, disputing claims by the defense that the former president was unaware of the conspiracy at the heart of the company’s tax evasion case.

Manhattan District Attorney Joshua Steinglass launched the bombshell allegation during closing arguments. He promised to share more details when he resumed on Friday, backed by the judge’s decision to allow prosecutors to enter territory that had been deemed off-limits because Trump is not on trial.

The tax evasion case is the only lawsuit to stem from the three-year investigation into Trump and his business practices by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Thursday’s closing arguments were the last chance for prosecutors and defense attorneys to sway jurors before deliberating next week.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, overturning a defense objection after the jury left, said the company’s attorneys opened the door by claiming in their closing arguments that Trump was unaware of the scheme, hatched by his longtime chief financial officer. date just steps from his Trump Tower office. .

“It’s the defense that has called Donald Trump’s name many times,” Merchan said, setting up a potentially explosive final day of argument before jurors deliberate next week.

Prosecutors had given mixed signals about Trump’s importance to the case, early on telling a judge “this case is not about Donald Trump” but repeatedly questioning witnesses about him; show a witness copies of Trump’s tax returns and ultimately seek to tie him to it in closing arguments.

Trump denied any knowledge of the scheme, writing on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday: “There was no gain for ‘Trump’, and we had no knowledge of it.”

Steinglass said the Trump Organization “cultivated a culture of fraud and deception” by offering executive perks and falsifying records to hide compensation.

Steinglass’ sometimes fiery summons followed defense arguments that sought to pin blame for the fraud on Allen Weisselberg, the senior adviser and former chief financial officer who admitted to conspiring to avoid paying personal income taxes on a company-paid apartment, fancy cars, and other goodies.

“Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg,” Trump Organization attorney Michael Van der Veen told jurors, punctuating his closing argument with the defense team’s mantra for the month-long trial.

Steinglass pushed back when it was his turn, telling jurors, “Both halves of that sentence are wrong. It wasn’t just Weisselberg who did it and it wasn’t just Weisselberg who profited from it.

The Trump Organization — the entity through which Trump runs his real estate and other businesses — is accused of helping Weisselberg and other executives avoid paying taxes on benefits paid by the company.

Steinglass argued that the Trump Organization — through its Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. — is responsible because Weisselberg and an underling he worked with, Comptroller Jeffrey McConney, were “senior management” agents tasked with acting on behalf of the company and its various entities.

If convicted, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who watched Steinglass’ closing from the courtroom gallery, said his office’s investigation into Trump was “active and ongoing” and that no decision was made. had been taken on the advisability of indicting him.

But lawyers for the company argued that Weisselberg only intended to profit from his tax evasion scheme, not the Trump Organization, and that the company should not be blamed for its transgressions. .

“We are here today for one reason and one reason only: Allen Weisselberg’s greed,” Trump Organization lawyer Susan Necheles said, her remarks accompanied at one point by the whine of a siren. an emergency vehicle outside.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to dodging taxes on extras of $1.7 million and testified against the Trump Organization in exchange for a promised five-month prison sentence.

Weisselberg worked for the Trump family for nearly 50 years, starting as an accountant for his real estate developer father Fred Trump in 1973 before joining Donald Trump’s company in 1986.

“Along the way, he messed up. He became greedy. Once he started, it was hard for him to stop,” Necheles said.

Necheles argued that the case against the company is tenuous and that the 1965 state law underlying some of the charges requires prosecutors to show that Weisselberg intended to benefit the company, not only to himself.

Weisselberg testified that he conspired to hide his benefits with McConney by adjusting payroll records to deduct their cost from his salary.

The arrangement reduced Weisselberg’s tax liability, while saving the company money because he didn’t have to give it a big raise to cover the cost of benefits and additional taxes he was incurring. would have incurred.

“I knew in my mind that there was a benefit to the business,” Weisselberg said.

But Necheles argued that any benefit to the company was incidental, minimal and unintended.

“He atones for his sins, but as part of the plea deal, the prosecution forced him to testify against the company he helped start,” Necheles told jurors. “Now the prosecution’s case hinges on one thing: convincing you, the jurors, that Mr. Weisselberg’s actions were committed in the name of the company.”

“You will see that there was no such intention,” added Necheles. “The purpose of Mr. Weisselberg’s crimes was to benefit Mr. Weisselberg.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.staradvertiser.com/2022/12/01/breaking-news/prosecutor-donald-trump-knew-about-execs-tax-fraud-scheme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos