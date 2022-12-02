International attention on Anwar is a good sign





PETALING JAYA: Since Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was named Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister, much attention has been drawn to the congratulatory gestures he has received from leaders around the world. They included personal phone calls from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indonesian President Jokowi Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as a surprise visit from the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III. During Erdogan’s call, Turkey’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Emir Salim Yuksel, said it indicated close bilateral relations between the two countries and strong ties between the two leaders. The comprehensive strategic partnership of two important countries should be the basis for consolidating and deepening cooperation in all areas of relations. It is high time, after the end of Covid-19, to focus on deepening and creating synergies in the areas of defence, trade, culture, investment and the fight against terrorism, said declared Emir Salim. But how does Anwars, as a globally recognized leader, improve the dynamics of Malaysia’s international relations and strengthen bilateral negotiations and trade ties, especially as the world awaits a recession? world economy next year? Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Selangor and founder of the Center for Democracy and Elections at the University of Malaya, Professor Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman, said the accolades received by Anwar show that he enjoys a strong international support. When Anwar was in Cabinet in the 1990s, his presence at international or bilateral events was celebrated by world leaders. Even after being removed from his position as Deputy Prime Minister and upon his release from prison, he was invited to international dialogues as a guest of honor. Over the years, Anwar has maintained healthy political relations with world leaders. In today’s context, relations translate into bilateralism, where two sovereign states cooperate to establish political, economic and cultural ties between their peoples. Mohammad Redzuan said the personal calls not only mean that Anwar is Malaysia’s number one representative, but also a statesman who can be trusted to handle global issues. With these calls, Anwar is presented as a statesman supported by world leaders who are also renowned statesmen, like Jokowi, Erdogan, Lee and Sultan Hassanal, he said, adding that the calls bode well for future regional cooperation and integration between Malaysia and its neighbours. On Sunday, Anwars’ third day as prime minister, he received a congratulatory video call from former Palestinian National Authority prime minister Ismail Haniyeh. This was followed by a phone call from Hamas leader Khaled Meshal. On the issue of Palestine, Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin, a security and political analyst from the School of Media and Information Warfare at Universiti Teknologi Mara, said it was important for Anwar to clarify Malaysia’s position in promoting peace in the region. It is important to maintain the confidence of the Palestinian leadership and its people. Regarding our international position on the conflict, Malaysia must continue to promote solutions. Against the backdrop of stability and people’s trust, Noor Nirwandy said it was important for Anwar to be recognized internationally as a prime minister should be respected. Other than that, Anwar must choose a good team that understands diplomacy, diplomatic language and strategies to ensure that Malaysia’s international relations are held in high regard. Noor Nirwandy also said that as a nation that practices Syariah and civilian components in its administration and governance, Malaysia must be a role model in welcoming the unity of its people and promoting peace.

