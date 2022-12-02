Mar-a-Lago Documents: Takeaways from the Decision Reprimanding Donald Trump and the Appointment of a Special Master





The appeals court’s decision rejecting the special master process that had been put in place for the Mar-a-Lago search was a major rebuke to former President Donald Trump’s arguments as to why materials seized from his home should be subject to external scrutiny.

The 11th United States Circuit Court of Appeals made it clear Thursday that it does not approve of a federal judge getting involved in the first place after Trump initially filed a lawsuit over the search.

The Justice Department was unable to use most of the hundreds of documents it obtained in the search in its criminal investigation while Special Senior Judge Raymond Dearie of Brooklyn federal court proceed to its examination. He was nominated by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee in Florida, who was instructed by the appeals court on Thursday to dismiss the case.

The opinion was given in connection with the dispute over the FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida residence and resort, which was carried out in August as part of a criminal investigation to determine whether documents of his White House had been mismanaged.

Here’s what to know about the 11th Circuit’s decision:

The appeals court said that by requiring a special master, Trump was asking the courts to either give him special treatment because he was the former president or to significantly expand the time when subjects of a search of the DOJ may seek such judicial intervention.

On the first point, the court made it clear that former presidents deserved no special consideration because of their status, in a photo of how Cannon alluded to those concerns in its order requiring the review.

It is indeed extraordinary for a warrant to be executed at the home of a former president, but not in a way that affects our legal analysis or gives the judiciary permission to interfere in an ongoing investigation, said the tribunal.

The appeals court criticized the way Cannon inserted herself into the Justice Department investigation. The 11th Circuit has said courts can only intervene at this stage of a criminal investigation if a search is found to have violated subjects’ constitutional rights.

This restraint protects against unnecessary judicial intrusion into the course of criminal investigations, a sphere of power vested in the executive, the court wrote.

There are three other conditions that must be met for a court to interfere in a criminal investigation as Cannon did, the appeals court wrote, and none of them had been met in the lawsuit filed by Trump seeking the special master.

There is no record evidence that the government exceeded the scope of the warrant which, it bears repeating, was authorized by a magistrate judge finding probable cause, the court wrote. And again, the plaintiffs’ argument would apply universally; presumably anyone subject to a search warrant would like to recover all of their assets before the government has a chance to use them.

The appeals court called on Trump’s shifting arguments as to why the appointment of a special master was warranted. Trump did not show he needed the documents seized by the FBI, the appeals court heard. The 11th Circuit noted that the passports, the main example Trump gave for why the FBI got things it needed to return to him immediately, had already been returned to him. The 11th Circuit said Trump’s focus on whether the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago were his personal property rather than government records was not the issue.

During discussion of this factor during oral argument, plaintiffs’ attorney noted that the items seized included golf shirts and photos of Celine Dion, the appeals court heard. The government accepts that the plaintiff may have a right of ownership in his personal effects. While the Plaintiff may have an interest in these and similar items, we see no need for their immediate return after seizure pursuant to an allegedly lawful search warrant.

The decision won’t go into effect for seven days, giving Trump time to seek an order suspending it while he appeals. This is a shorter time than the time in which appeal decisions usually come into effect, a sign that the appeals court does not want the procedure to drag on longer than it should.

The appeals court had previously accelerated the hearing schedule for the DOJ appeal. And its 21-page opinion was returned just nine days after the 11th Circuit panel held oral argument.

Trump’s lawyers are considering whether to take the case to the Supreme Court. They also have the option of asking the full slate of 11th Circuit judges to review the ruling. But the fact that Trump lost with a panel of conservative, GOP appointed judges including two appointed by Trump himself and the third, Judge William Pryor, the circuit chief judge does not suggest that would be an avenue. promising for the former president. .

If Trump decides to go to the Supreme Court with this case, it will be after a losing streak where the High Court has refused in other cases to intervene on his behalf.

The Supreme Court had previously refused to get involved in an earlier stage of the fight against the special master of Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s legal team had raised technical issues regarding how the 11th Circuit handled the exclusion of documents marked as classified from review.

The Supreme Court also recently rejected Trump’s bid to block the IRS from providing a House committee with access to his tax returns, and earlier this year judges would not block the National Archives. to produce in the House on January 6 the files of the investigators of his White House.

