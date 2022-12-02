Narendra Modi – India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





As India began its G-20 chairmanship from Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would strive to further promote unity, inspired by the theme “One Land, One Family, One Future”. “, and cited terror, climate change, the pandemic as the biggest challenges that can be better fought together. India’s G20 priorities will be set in consultation not only with our G20 partners, but also with our fellow travelers in the South, whose voice is often ignored, he said.

India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive, he added. “Let us unite to make India’s G20 Presidency one of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm of human-centered globalization,” he said in an article that appeared in several newspapers and posted on his website as well. The country is eager to work to encourage sustainable lifestyles, depoliticize the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, among other topics, the prime minister said in a series of tweets. He said: “I firmly believe that now is the time to go even further and catalyze a fundamental shift in mindset, for the benefit of humanity as a whole.” Gone are the days of being trapped in the same zero-sum mindset that has led to both scarcity and strife, the prime minister said. “Now is the time to draw inspiration from our spiritual traditions that advocate unity and work together to solve global challenges,” he added. “As India takes on this important role, I wonder if the G20 can go even further? Can we catalyze a fundamental shift in mindset, for the benefit of humanity as a whole? I believe we can” , he said in the article to share his thoughts. on the milestone for Indian diplomacy. “Our mindsets are shaped by our circumstances because throughout history humanity has lived in scarcity. People have fought for limited resources because their survival depended on denying others. Confrontation and competition between ideas, ideologies and identities has become the norm,” he said. “Unfortunately, we remain trapped in the same zero-sum mindset even today. We see it when countries fight over territory or resources. We see it when the supply of essential goods is militarized. We see it when vaccines are hoarded by the few, even as billions of people remain vulnerable,” he said. If humans were inherently selfish, what would explain the enduring appeal of so many spiritual traditions that advocate the fundamental unity of us all, he asked. Modi said: “Such a tradition, popular in India, sees all living beings, and even inanimate things, as composed of the same five basic elements – the panch tatva of earth, water, fire, air and space. Harmony between these elements – within us and between us – is essential for our physical, social and environmental well-being.” He added, “India’s G20 Presidency will strive to promote this universal sense of unity. Hence our theme “One land, one family, one future”. Today, the world has the means to produce enough to meet everyone’s basic needs. “Today we don’t need to fight for our survival, our time doesn’t need to be one of war. Indeed, it doesn’t need to be one,” he said. declared. Fortunately, today’s technology also empowers us to solve humanity-wide problems, he said, adding that India, with one-sixth of humanity and with its immense diversity of languages, religions, customs and beliefs, is a microcosm of the world. , he added. To instil hope in our future generations, India will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful countries on mitigating the risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and enhancing global security, he said. declared. As the “mother of democracy”, India’s national consensus is not forged by diktat but by blending millions of free voices into one harmonious melody, he said. India is now the fastest growing major economy and its “citizen-centric model of governance” cares for even its most marginalized citizens, while nurturing the creative genius of its talented youth, it said. -he declares. “We have leveraged technology to create open, inclusive and interoperable digital public goods. These have enabled breakthrough advancements in areas as diverse as social protection, financial inclusion and e-payments,” a- he declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/indias-g20-agenda-will-be-inclusive-ambitious-action-oriented-decisive-prime-minister-narendra-modi/cid/1901300 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos