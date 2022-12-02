Chinese super embassy blocked in London in a blow to Xi Jinping





China has argued that foreign policy relations are not a matter of planning and should be overlooked by Tower Hamlet advisers. Lake is not convinced. He led protests outside the Mint on Wednesday night in a last-ditch attempt to convince councilors to reject the planning request. In addition to security concerns, residents are unhappy with the daily impact of having a huge embassy on their doorstep. Residents like Lake will live in the shadow of embassy staff. Murray and Dexter House in the complex will have accommodation for approximately 250 embassy staff, as well as space for cultural exchange. Elsewhere, the Seaman’s Registry will house offices, while the Grade II listed John Smirke Building, where the former Royal Mint was located, will be converted into conference and event space, which will host banquets and provide an interface external public for the new embassy. Yuzi Xia, an official at the Chinese embassy in the UK, sought to rally residents by promising to boost the local economy. In a letter to residents describing the move, Xia wrote: The current Royal Mint Court estate offers nothing to the local economy. We want to bring in new dating and spending. Concerns have also been raised about the historic nature of the site itself. This site should never have been sold to a foreign government, said Peter Golds, a Conservative councilor in Tower Hamlets who opposed the plan. The 200-year-old Grade II listed Royal Mint was where British coins were produced from 1809 until the early 1970s. The Mint itself was built on the foundations of a Cistercian abbey from the 14th century, the remains of which are still partially visible in the basement. The site was also a Black Death pit. Golds said housing a Chinese embassy there was completely inappropriate as it would hand over control of a British heritage site to a foreign government, potentially putting historic artefacts at risk. Don’t think for a second that they wouldn’t dig thirty feet to create a vault to keep their secrets, he said. For its part, China has promised that archaeological finds from the Royal Mint Court, whether structural or portable, will be displayed on site, for the benefit of the public. The Mint is also adjacent to the Tower of London, a World Heritage Site and huge tourist destination. What message does it send? said Golds. Can you imagine the French government banning the development of a huge embassy adjacent to the Arc de Triomphe. During last night’s hearing on the final decision, local residents expressed fears that the embassy could put them at increased risk of a terrorist attack, with several speakers highlighting concern of increased danger to locals. residents and tourists. A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said: The Strategic Planning Committee tonight considered building and planning permission applications for the redevelopment of the Royal Mint Court complex to provide a new headquarters for the Chinese Embassy. A range of concerns were discussed at the committee, raised by opponents, parish members and committee members. The committee decided to reject the application due to concerns about the impact on the safety of residents and tourists, heritage, police resources and the congested nature of the area. The application will now be forwarded to the Mayor of London before the final decision is made.

