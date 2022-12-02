The risks and rewards of Erdogan’s next military operation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled his intention to soon launch the ground phase of Operation Claw-Sword, a military operation aimed at clearing areas along Turkey’s southern borders of fighters from Kurdistan Workers’ Party affiliates. or PKK, which the United States lists as a terrorist organization.

A major new operation has been referenced by Erdogan for at least June of this yearbut he has always insisted that the moment will be his choice: suddenly in the middle of the night. Ground Operation Preparations seem almost completeso the clock could strike midnight in a matter of days.

The further escalation was sparked by a deadly November 13 bomb attack on Istanbul’s iconic and crowded Istiklal Street that killed six people. Turkey has made arrests and interrogations identifying the suicide bomber and her support network, and has alleged links detailed to the Syrian branch of the PKK, the so-called People’s Defense Units or YPG. PKK affiliates, including the YPG carried out attacks in Turkey and against Turkish targets in Syria before and since the start of Claw-Sword, so in the view of Ankara the details of the attack are secondary. More important is Erdogans commitment to remove the YPG within thirty kilometers (18.6 miles) of the Turkish border, at least west of the Euphrates. This likely means an operation against Tel Rifaat and Manbij, areas jointly controlled by the YPG and Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s regime forces, from which Turkish forces and their Syrian National Army partners were attacked.

The potential operation may cause heartburn in Washington, but it could present an opportunity for the United States and Turkey to find an elusive end to the Syrian conflict if they can overcome their mistrust.

Where Claw-Sword Fits

Claw-Sword is the latest in a multi-decade series anti-PKK operations in northern Iraq and Syria. Since its launch on November 20, it has consisted mainly of sustained air and artillery strikes, with manned and unmanned aircraft (drones) in the lead. Expectations of a ground operation prompted urgent awareness from Washington and Moscow to prevent or limit the scope of the ground offensive, but official Turkish statements and past operations leave little doubt that it was carried out.

Ankara’s motive in Claw-Sword involves revenge for the November 13 Istiklal attack, but it ultimately focuses on completing a safe zone to withdraw PKK-aligned forces from sensitive border areas, allow the return of refugees and ensure Turkish influence on possible political arrangements to end the war in Syria. With the YPG out of Manbij and Tel Rifaat, the groups post-2015 territorial gains in predominantly Arab northwest Syria, which the Turks believe were made possible by the West, will be reversed. The coalition of anti-Erdogan opposition political parties (the Table of Six) has reported support to military action to secure the border areas, while Turkish public opinion generally supported cross-border operations against the PKK.

Neither the United States nor Russia is in a position to stop a ground operation from the start, although they will no doubt exert pressure to end it once it does. The intelligence chiefs of both countries were likely briefed during recent visits to Ankara, and the bet line in Ankara is that ground operations west of the Euphrates will be tacitly tolerated if their scope is modest and their execution careful. This may be the last ground operation that Ankara considers necessary to declare the success of the establishment of its safe zone in northern Syria. Ground operations will almost certainly avoid Kobane, east of the Euphrates, for a number of reasons: its population is predominantly Kurdish and generally pro-PKK, it would be much more intimidating to seize or administer it , and it adjoins areas where US forces are conducting operations. against the operations of the Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) in northeastern Syria.

Why now, and then?

A number of considerations beyond the Istiklal attack likely influenced Claw-Sword’s timing. The short list includes:

Turkish ground operations could trigger calls for Washington to protect the current status quo in northeast Syria through threats and sanctions, such as invoking the 2019s provisions Executive Order 13894 to freeze the assets of Turkish officials and ministries. But such threats have not deterred Turkish operations in the past, although they may hasten the conclusion of specific operations.

Sanctions risk bolstering nationalist and anti-American sentiments in Turkey or jeopardize other Western interests related to Ukraine, Iran and NATO expansion. Washington, or other Western capitals, is unlikely to get into this kind of leverage game over a ground operation that has been flagged, scoped, and meticulously planned.

The US military remains in Syria explicitly to suppress ISIS remnants and implicitly to deter the expansion of malign Iranian activity. Turkish ground operations could incite the YPG suspend cooperation against the Islamic State, but that would probably be temporary because such operations are the sine qua non US support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the YPG is the main component. As with the last major Turkish operation in northern Syria, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, Ankara is likely to maintain clear limits on the scope of its ground operation and scrupulously avoid areas close to US troops in order to protect the Turkey’s war against the PKK in Syria from the US campaign. States and SDF against remnants of ISIL. The latter can be interrupted, but will likely resume after a short delay.

Ankara and Washington have been talking to each other about northern Syria since the US aligned with the YPG in late 2014, but in the wake of the upcoming operation there could be a fleeting opportunity to address an endgame mutually agreeable to the Syrian conflict. .

Erdogan has considered restoring relations with Assad, although he is unlikely to make deals that do not protect the Syrian opposition and Turkish security interests. Washington, for its part, seems to have accepted the proposal that Assad is likely to stay in power, even if he comes under pressure to treat his country and people acceptably in post-conflict arrangements.

The two players with the strongest cards to extract concessions from Assad are Turkey and the United States; the obstacle to their collaboration is the Turkish concern about the presence of the YPG near its border. A carefully controlled and delineated operation can reduce the perception of the Turkish threat without mortally wounding the SDF or the campaign against ISIS.

Neither side is taking advantage of the current chasm in Syrian politics, and while the ground operation is unavoidable, it remains possible that its early conclusion will lead to more serious attempts to forge a common approach. This may be overly optimistic given the deep mutual distrust and misaligned priorities, but the continued alternative division that leads to separating bad deals in the Syrian end game is worse.

Rich Outzen is a geopolitical consultant and non-resident senior researcher at the Atlantic Council IN TURKEY with thirty-two years of government service both in uniform and as a civilian. Follow him on Twitter @RichOutzen.

Image: Turkish army vehicles are positioned at a military post as the Syrian border town of Jarablus is seen behind the Turkish-Syrian border at Karkamis in Gaziantep province, Turkey, November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas