Polling guru says Boris Johnson faces battle to retain his seat





Sources close to the former prime minister have said he intends to stand again as MP for Uxbridge in west London.



Polling expert Sir John Curtice said Boris Johnson would have to fight for re-election as an MP if Labor maintained a substantial lead over the Tories. He was commenting after sources close to the former prime minister said he intended to run as MP for Uxbridge in west London. Sir John, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, told GB News: This is not the safest constituency in the world. Boris Johnson’s majority in the last election was 15% over Labour. Well, that’s not much better than the Tory’s national lead over Labor which was 12%. So from there you can determine fairly quickly that if the Tories are more than a point or two behind in the polls, that Mr Johnson seat is likely to be vulnerable. Now it will be slightly redesigned by the boundary review that is currently underway. So that 15% figure will always be a good guide to what to defend. And of course right now the Conservatives are more than 20 points behind in most opinion polls. Mr Johnson is evidently relatively optimistic, whether on his party’s chances of cutting Labour’s lead or at least on his own personal abilities to retain his seat, even against what could still prove to be quite a period of time. nationally difficult. But of course, Mr Johnson is in the form of a rather successful campaigner. Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a second run for prime minister. HENRY NICHOLLS Speaking to Mark Longhurst on GB News, Sir John continued: There had previously been speculation that Mr Johnson might leave his Uxbridge seat and seek somewhere safer so he could stand up to the next election and still be in the parliamentary party. after the next elections. Asked about the Tory party’s apparent unease over the leadership of Rishi Sunaks, he said: Mr Sunak was finally clearly beaten by Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race and Mr Sunak is only there because in the end, Liz Truss ruined her time as prime minister. I think the honest truth is that if the Tories lose the next election, and assuming Mr Sunak is still leader then, I’m not sure many people would bet on his ability to survive as prime minister and survive as the leader of his party. Under these circumstances, I’m not entirely sure that Mr. Sunak necessarily sees himself as the best person to lead his party under these circumstances. Mr Sunak may be, ultimately, some sort of technocrat and therefore maybe someone you might want to put in the post at 10 Downing Street, but not necessarily someone to get through that tough job to be leader of the opposition. The question is, however, would Mr. Johnson like that tough job either? How to watch GB News: We’re live on TV on Virgin Channel 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236. Listen wherever you are on DAB+ Radio, or if you haven’t already, just download the app GB News to watch live, get news alerts and catch up on all our shows wherever you are!

