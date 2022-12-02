Since Khan lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly, he has been at work to destabilize the coalition government Pml-N and Ppp





The Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician is trying to force the pace of political events by demanding snap polls in the country. Since losing the vote of confidence in the National Assembly, the chairman of the Pakistani party Tehreek-E-Insaaf has been working to destabilize the PML-N and PPP coalition government. Having survived an attack and canceled the “long march”, Imran Khan hopes to pave the way by removing his party’s elected representatives from the state assemblies. Will his game plan work?

Politics in Pakistan is going through a whirlwind of events with former Prime Minister Imran Khan trying to stir it up. In the last two days themselves, in his capacity as chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, Khan announced the cancellation of his long march and decided to step down from the country’s legislative bodies.

The bottom line for Khan, the iconic cricketer-turned-politician, is to force a snap election in the country. The long march from Lahore was due to end this month in the capital Islamabad. The avowed intention was to organize a sit-in there with his supporters.

Since losing April’s confidence vote in the National Assembly, Khan has increased the demand for snap polls and the protest was expected to force coalition government Shehbaz Sharif to agree to the demand. Khan also claimed his ouster was orchestrated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, currently in exile, and Washington, a charge both denied.

The decision to end the march came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government announced the appointment of the new army chief, General Asim Munir, who took office on November 29.

The move ended weeks of speculation over General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s successor. The general remained in office for six years, two consecutive three-year terms, and handed over the reins of the mighty Pakistani army to General Munir.

As the long march began, Pakistani analysts wondered if PTI Chairman Khan’s intention was to block the process of selection of the new leader by the incumbent government. Now that did not happen and by calling off the march, Imran Khan felt that the event would have resulted in chaos and the loss would be Pakistan’s.

The decision came shortly after Khan addressed a rally after being injured in a November 3 attack at one of his meetings during the march. Khan’s policy objective was to exploit public resentment over the economic crisis facing the country with high inflation that began to occur during his tenure.

The economic situation worsened and to avoid a default, Pakistan had to obtain a loan from the International Monetary Fund. The conditionalities imposed by the body led to measures being taken causing further distress as the country’s rupee headed south.

Having now abandoned the idea of ​​forcing the pace of events throughout the march, Khan changed tack. Last Saturday, making his first public appearance after the Rawalpindi attack, he declared his intention to withdraw the elected members of the party.

PTI members had already resigned from the National Assembly shortly after Khan lost support in the National Assembly and lawmakers are expected to follow suit in the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa state assemblies. The party also controls two local bodies in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The move to step out of elected bodies is clearly aimed at putting pressure on the Sharif government, whose intention is to hold elections around next fall, when they are due.

Given the change in scenario, much would depend on how Khan and his PTI would exploit public resentment and create conditions that would dictate terms to the government without any backing from the mighty military.

When Khan became prime minister four years ago, the former cricket captain was interpreted as having the backing of the military as a new face in the country’s politics, otherwise dominated by two family parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of the Sharifs and Pakistan Peoples Party controlled by the Bhutto-Zardari family. The PPP celebrates its 55th Foundation Day on November 30.

However, during his tenure, Imran Khan’s government showed signs of moving away from being tied to the army’s coattails. During his days in power, Khan deposed General Munir who headed the Inter-Services Intelligence

The sharpness of Khan’s criticism has grown over time and after the death of a Pakistani journalist known for his critical comments on the military, Khan remarked that the murder was part of the continued targeting of anyone who dares to criticize or question. people in power. Following this, the ISI held an unprecedented press conference to set the record straight.

Before stepping down, General Bajwa suggested that keeping the army apolitical meant isolating it from political pressures. He said unconstitutional interference in politics over the past 70 years was the reason for drawing criticism from the people and politicians of the country. It was not the first time that a general in the Pakistani army had made such an observation. In the late 2000s, General Ashraf Kiyani advocated for the armies to return to barracks and prepare the country for a civilian-to-civilian transfer of power. General Munir must work to repair the image of the army which has been sorely tested and restore the people’s confidence in the neutrality of men in uniform.

Given the change in scenario, much would depend on how Khan and his PTI exploit public resentment and create conditions that dictate terms to the government without the support of the military. The PTI enjoys support from young, middle class and other people across the country and reports suggest that the party’s rallies drew large crowds during the march. Months after losing power, the PTI scored major victories in elections in July and October, including in the Assembly of Punjab, a stronghold of the sheriffs. The point of interest is whether Imran Khan can maintain the momentum, even if the elections are held as scheduled.

KV Prasad is a seasoned journalist and has previously worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. The opinions expressed are personal.

(Edited by: CH Unnikrishnan)

