Appeals court suspends Trump special appointment in Mar-a-Lago case





An appeals court ruled on Thursday that the appointment of a special master after the search of former President Trump’s Florida home was improper, ruling that a lower court could not limit the Justice Department’s investigation. on the mishandling of White House records at Mar-a-Lago.

The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the warrant is executed. Nor can we write a rule that only allows former presidents to do so, a three-judge panel wrote for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Either approach would be a reorganization of our case law limiting the involvement of federal courts in criminal investigations.

The ruling clears the way for the release of some 22,000 pages of government documents stored at Trumps Florida, home of Justice Department investigators, potentially accelerating any eventual prosecution of a case assigned to a newly appointed special counsel.

It’s also a major loss for Trump, who sought to challenge the approval of a search warrant at his home. In the warrant affidavit, the government said it had probable cause to believe that removing the documents could violate the Espionage Act.

The ruling, authored by two Trump appointees as well as an appointee by former President George W. Bush, said calls by Trump’s lawyers to retain the special primary process would represent a dramatic and unjustified use of power. authority of the courts.

Trump’s attorneys have failed multiple tests required to show that the government abused its authority by searching his home. The court rejected the former president’s claims to the documents because he argues they could be protected by personal or executive privilege.

As we have said, the status of a document as personal or presidential does not alter the government’s power to seize it under a probable cause warrant, the judges wrote, noting that the intervention judicial is normally requested when the elements seized belong unambiguously to the subject of a search.

They also rejected arguments from Trump’s team that the government should have to demonstrate the need for the documents.

The plaintiff attempts, as he did in district court, to reverse the norm, arguing that the government does not need the unclassified documents for its investigation. It’s not obvious, but it would be irrelevant anyway. The applicant’s task was to show why he needed the documents, not why the government did not. He failed to discharge his burden, they wrote.

The ruling ends a special master process that had been ongoing since mid-September and for which Trump had been ordered to pay. Hours before the decision, attorneys for Trump and the government filed a joint briefing reviewing disputes over the remaining documents in the installment.

The 11th Circuit’s decision came just over a week after expedited arguments were presented in the case.

Another court panel previously sided with the Justice Department in an earlier battle, blocking part of ruling Florida-based Federal District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who initially withheld around 100 of documents with classified Justice Department marks.

The latest ruling was again harsh on Cannon, another Trump appointee, writing that federal courts should only intervene in investigations in the narrowest of circumstances.

He noted that in one case where Trump’s team offered a weak argument, the district court stepped in with its own reasoning.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel, longtime prosecutor Jack Smith, to oversee Justice Department investigations into Mar-a-Lago, as well as an investigation into Trump’s efforts to block the transfer of power to President Biden.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice argued that it was necessary to recover the outstanding documents, arguing that all presidential files must be kept by the government through the National Archives.

But the evidence could also help bolster a case related to the classified documents seized in the search, helping demonstrate how they were kept, where they were stored and when they could be accessed.

In addition to possible violations of the Espionage Act, the warrant said their removal may have violated laws prohibiting the concealment of government records.

Updated at 7:11 p.m.

